PLATTSBURGH — With the COVID-19 outbreak still very much underway, the city cut staff in half, formed an emergency task force and asked for community input.
"I need your ideas," Mayor Colin Read said in a Tuesday evening news release. "The Coronavirus pandemic has already taken a terrible toll on our city's residents and small businesses.
In these challenging times, we remain concerned about the viability of our businesses and the important role they play in the community and your neighborhoods."
The mayor said he would be asking the city's councilors to find ways to streamline regulations and ensure government was less burdensome.
"If you have any ideas, please contact me and I will do my best to bring (them) to the Common Council."
SAME SERVICES, LESS FREQUENCY
The City of Plattsburgh has been in a state of emergency since Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m.
Since, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo instructed local governments to reduce their staffing by 50 percent and the municipality said it was following orders.
"During this time, services, including police fire, water and sewer, and waste collection will continue," the release says.
"The public is asked to remain patient while services, such as brush collection, pot hole filling and permit requests, are delivered less frequently."
ADDED TASK FORCE
Mayor Read said the city had formed an emergency task force, which featured members of the administrative, safety, infrastructure and planning units.
"This task force is working directly from City Hall in order to streamline solutions in real time," the release says.
The group's goal would be to evaluate the COVID-19 situation on the local level and to incorporate executive orders issued by the governor.
The city advised residents to check its website frequently for any updates and/or changes to policy.
DEPARTMENT CHANGES
Many city facilities used for mass gatherings remain closed, including the City Recreation Center, Crete Civic Center, the City Auditorium and Public Library.
Department changes include:
• Effective Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City Clerk's Office will see guests by appointment only. To schedule one, call Sylvia Parrotte at 518-563-7702 or email at parrotteS@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
• The Finance Department has urged residents to use online bill pay, available at: www.cityofplattsburgh.com. Resident can select the site's "HOW DO I" button to do so. Those who choose to pay in person have been asked to use the social distancing method of six-plus feet away from the next person in line.
MEETINGS TO CONTINUE
The city says its regular council and committee meetings would continue.
"Last week the city staff created multiple avenues to view and participate in public and staff meetings remotely and modified procedures to participate in-person to become consistent with Centers for Disease Control protocols," the release says.
On Monday, the city decided to postpone that evening's meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
SOME IDEAS
In his hunt for ideas, Mayor Read said he had a few of his own.
"Some ideas that come to mind once we begin the recovery phase is to increase the availability of free parking, relax rules that make it difficult for shop owners to display your wares in your window or on the sidewalks, or provide access to more short term convenience parking near your establishments," he says in the release.
"Please let me know if you have any additional ideas. Now is the time for government to get out of the way as you try to preserve your businesses and neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, I'll continue to work to lessen the burden of local government on your lives as we try to ensure we do whatever we can to allow our residents to recover from what will likely be an ordeal measured in many months rather than in days or weeks."
