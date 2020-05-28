PLATTSBURGH — With Phase 2 of the North Country’s reopening coming soon, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read partnered with a downtown hairdresser to help get personal protective equipment kits to local personal care professionals.
In the first day of handing out kits at the Runs with Scissors hair salon near Trinity Park, Read and salon owner Shannon Perrea handed out 50 kits on Wednesday, Read said, each containing an information packet on reopening, five face masks and one face shield.
“I'm gratified that this group of hair stylists, tattoo artists, cosmetologists, masseuses, pedicurists, etc., care so much about the health of their clients,” Read said in an email.
“Given the number of people with whom they are in close contact each day, they need some of the same protection afforded frontline health care workers.”
This was a project that Read worked on in his own time, as the city did not pay for them, and is not permitted to solicit donations, Read said. The kits that Read was able to secure was with the help of Plattsburgh native Gus Rietsema, now a supply chain procurement expert.
Kits will be handed out at Runs with Scissors from noon to 1 p.m. again today and Friday, with any personal care professional in the county being served, while supplies last.
ADDED PRECAUTIONS
While the new precautions that will come with reopening will likely cause some added stress, Perrea said that they’ll be an important part of reopening safely.
“If I have to just see three clients a day, that’s what I’ll do,” Perrea said.
“You’re going to have your disgruntled clients; you’re going to have your patient clients.”
And it will mean seeing your hair dresser or barber wearing a face mask and face shield for some time.
“It’s just going to be one baby step at a time,” Perrea said. “It’s not going to be like this forever, I hope, but you know what, I think people have gotten a lot more patient.”
Anyone looking for a full overview of best practices relating to the reopening of hair salons and barber shops can sign up for a free webinar being presented by the North Country Chamber of Commerce on Friday at 1 p.m.
Call the chamber at 518-563-1100 or visit www.northcountrychamber.com for more information.
— Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle contributed to this report.
