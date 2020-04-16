PLATTSBURGH — City Mayor Colin Read continued his daily briefings Wednesday afternoon, expressing gratitude towards Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for a recent face mask order.
Included in a new executive order, to go into effect in coming days, the governor has required that all New Yorkers who are in public and are not social distancing to wear a mask or mouth/nose covering.
"Our residents have already demonstrated our leadership in this most innovative practice," Read said Wednesday via video, "and that has allowed us to keep down our curve."
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Read enacted his own executive order in recent weeks, and, through that order, city residents were asked to wear mouth coverings, avoid recreating in groups and to abide by a citywide curfew.
Though it had only lasted five days, the city mayor said he would be reinstating a new order come Thursday.
As of Wednesday evening, it was not known what those terms would be, but the mayor said he was seeking permission to include the statement that would request workers at long-term care facilities do not work at multiple facilities.
'HAVE TO DO MORE'
Read said there was a growing concern for the city's nursing homes and for carriers of the coronavirus who were asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.
It was just last week that the community was alerted to four confirmed cases and one suspected case at a retiree apartment building on Flynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh.
On March 12, the mayor said, the city had enacted protections and protocols for its extended-care facilities.
"But we have to do more," he said Wednesday. "I am requesting that workers at our extended care facilities do not work at multiple facilities.
We need to do whatever we can to ensure the virus is not brought from one facility to another."
WEARING MASKS
The city mayor saw masks as a form of protection from the region's asymptomatic carriers.
"May I please remind you that these fabric coverings can be as simple as a scarf or bandana," he said. "Such a covering merely helps us protect others in case we are infected ourselves. We must do our very best with wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, ensuring people from different households or nursing facilities do not meet and infect each other, and identifying those around us who may be infected but don't know it."
MORE TESTING, INFORMATION
During the mayor's videoed briefing, he also called for more testing and the release of more information from local governments.
"I remain concerned we are not identifying those who have died from the coronavirus, but have not been adequately diagnosed because of a shortage of testing," he said.
"New York City has just announced that their death rate is likely about half again higher than officially reported because of deaths at home that are likely COVID-19 related, but untested," he continued.
"The fact is that we have to improve information, both through much wider testing, and through the most accurate and revelatory reporting. The public really needs to know both the penetration and the location of these infections, and can handle the truth. . . none of us need to know every detail of the tragedies that occur daily, but all of us need to know enough to ensure we all understand what we need to do and how important it is to do it."
And, he added, Governor Cuomo had a similar thought.
"The governor states that 'local governments should and must do what they can do so long as our laws don't conflict with state laws.'
I very much agree."
NEWS CONFERENCE
The city mayor was to host a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon, which would be featured on the city's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
