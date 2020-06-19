PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh may be able to celebrate America's birthday next month after all.
EVENT CANCELED
In late April, and in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, city officials had announced the cancellation of its annual Fourth of July parade and celebration for the 2020 year.
It was the thought of City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) that COVID-19 would not be "done with us" in time for the summer event.
"Running a parade, where you bring a couple thousand people in close proximity in the month of July is not going to be advisable," he had said.
On top of public health and safety concerns, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read had said such events were pricey for city taxpayers to support.
"It is only fair to our struggling residents to try to preserve that cash to ensure they continue to receive the essential services they need," Read had said.
"It would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars at this terrible financial time. I think it is better to see when we can come out of this pandemic and financial ordeal and then throw a coming-out party."
CURBSIDE AT HARBORSIDE
The mayor announced yesterday that, due to the North Country's low number of COVID-19 cases, plans were in the works for a possible Fourth of July event.
"We have such good results here that I've sought permission to have a socially-distanced, drive-in celebration for July 4th," he said.
The OK would come from the state, allowing the Lake City to celebrate from their vehicles at the massive parking lot down by the City Marina, an area that has been called the Harborside.
Read has dubbed the event "Curbside At Harborside" and said it would be a community event that would come at "no cost to the taxpayers."
Though the lot had some 400 parking spaces, the mayor said cars would need to be spaced in accordance with social distancing and thought a couple hundred other vehicles could fit on the grassy areas there, as well.
'GET OUT AND ENJOY'
Mayor Read hoped the event would feature fireworks, food vendors and musical guests.
He said the City of Plattsburgh would set up its stage down at the Harborside, allowing bands to play tunes during the Fourth of July celebration.
That stage could be used for events down there throughout the season, he added, "be watching for those all summer long."
"Obviously (the event) won't be quite the full scope and feel of our old normal, but hopefully it's something that will allow people to get out and just enjoy themselves a little bit," he said.
"I think we're all getting a little cooped up."
