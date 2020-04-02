PLATTSBURGH — The city's State of Emergency is seeing some updates, like a citywide curfew, closed parks and a request for all to wear a fabric mask of some form.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read hoped City Police would enforce the new measures via "a lot of warnings."
"We are trying to protect the public, not penalize them," he said. "This is a part of a huge awareness effort to help our public health experts save lives."
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The mayor made the announcement during his Wednesday update, which he records daily and later posts on the city's website.
In keeping up with the latest COVID-19 news, Mayor Read had made routine adjustments to a City of Plattsburgh State of Emergency that was first enacted on Monday, March 16.
So far, that executive order assigned all non-essential city employees to work remotely, made many city services accessible online and closed city-owned facilities, like the City Gym and Crete Memorial Civic Center, as well as other measures.
The mayor said the most recent additions were in response to advice that was received from public health officials of Clinton County.
CITY CURFEW
The City of Plattsburgh curfew would take effect between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and apply to "all activities not related to meeting basic needs."
Those exceptions included:
• Obtaining sustenance.
• Traveling to and from, or fulfilling, employment, education or civic and/or volunteer responsibilities.
• Exercising outdoors individually, as couples or as families.
• Caring for family members or vulnerable or health-compromised individuals.
When news of the city's curfew became public, many were confused as to whether it applied to the Town of Plattsburgh as well.
“I just learned of the City of Plattsburgh’s curfew from a flurry of social media posts," Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said Wednesday night.
"Many of those posts said Plattsburgh curfew. I want to clarify the Town of Plattsburgh has no such curfew. We continue to be in contact with our Clinton County Health Department and to seek guidance and information from NYS Governor Cuomo’s Office, NYSDOH, Clinton County Legislative Offices, and Associations of Towns. No one has suggested this action is needed in the town."
Cashman said people still need to be vigilant.
"I implore people to stay home. Together we must reduce the burden on our first responders and health care infrastructure,” he said.
CLOSED PARKS
The mayor's order also prohibited access to any park equipment and the participation of any group sports while on city property.
"I encourage the public to get fresh air and exercise," Read said, "but as an individual, couple or family pursuit, rather than in groups."
This order came soon after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo closed New York City playgrounds to protect the youth from infected equipment and from contact-oriented exercise.
"I walked around downtown yesterday and saw a number of people respecting the minimum social distance," Read said. "However, I was dismayed that so many people are still aggregating too closely.
We want people to go out and get some exercise, but I plead with you to do it in ones and twos, and with members of your household, so we don't transmit infections from household to household."
WEARING MASKS
A third addition to the State of Emergency was a request for all to cover their mouths with more than just their arm.
"I ask all members of the public to wear a fabric mask or similar barrier, such as a scarf or bandana, to protect themselves and others from any spray that may emanate from one who has been infected," Read said.
In the city mayor's opinion, that was soon to be a nationwide request from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Read said there was growing evidences that simple fabric masks help prevent those who may be infected, from infecting others.
"The incubation period (of COVID-19) is a little less than a week," he said. "That means you can be infected, and potentially infect others for almost a week on average before you notice any symptoms."
'ABSOLUTELY NO AVENUES'
The mayor ended his daily broadcast with a request for all to listen to the state's governor.
"No parties, no get-togethers and let's create absolutely no avenues for this disease to be passed on," he said.
"I plead with you to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones and the most vulnerable in our community."
