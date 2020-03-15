PLATTSBURGH — In addition to a local state of emergency, effective Monday morning at 8 a.m., the City of Plattsburgh has also closed its gym and Crete Center for "all public use."
The temporary shutdowns, responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, went into effect Sunday, March 15 and were to last until further notice.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said it was now city policy to close "any large public facility that attracts a lot of people."
"The rate of incidence in New York state has been doubling every two days, and is now experiencing the highest infection rate in the nation," the mayor said Sunday afternoon.
"I am determined to do what I can in the City of Plattsburgh, and work with my counterparts in the county, to minimize the damage and potential loss of life in our region."
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The state of emergency meant to promote digital ways of doing city business in order to limit human-to-human interaction and ordered the following:
• No groups larger than 20 people shall assemble in any city building or city-owned indoor public space
• City staff shall develop protocols to minimize face-to-face interaction with the public and staff
• Direct cleaning/disinfectant protocol for all public facilities will be employed daily. All staff are instructed to wash their hands frequently and shall avoid touching their face
• Emergency first responders shall develop protocols and standard operating procedures to protect themselves and the public and shall work with the hospital to ensure consistency
• All non-essential interaction with nursing homes, extended-care homes, group homes or other areas of concentrated public attendance shall be avoided
• Any other public event using City of Plattsburgh facilities that can be suspended and rescheduled shall do so
PUBLIC MEETINGS
The mayor said all city services were to continue.
"We're just now giving people the option to receive all of those options online," Read said, adding that a 311 phone line was being contemplated for residents to call with concerns.
Public meetings would also continue as usual and, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently waived this clause of the Open Meetings Law, the public would still be able to attend those in-person.
"If people insist on coming down for public comments, then they'll still be able to do that," Read said. "We won't be able to put more than the capacity of people in the room.
In our two large meeting rooms, that's 20 people."
VIRTUAL COMMENTS
The mayor advised, however, that residents stay home and watch the meetings via the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
Interested parties could email comments in advance to Beth Carlin at carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov, or, Read said, could comment live via YouTube's chat feature.
"Those (comments) can all be read by the board members in real time," he said, adding that they would be written into the record. "We'll then have to bring in other staffers to moderate it to make sure people have that access."
The mayor said these changes were to be in place for the Monday, March 16 meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
REC CLOSURES
More details on the Rec Complex closures were to come, the mayor said, and any decision on membership refunds would be a City Common Council determination.
"Obviously the city has to do the right thing," Read said, adding that those refunds seemed "pretty necessary."
As for events at the Crete Center, any upcoming ones would be suspended for the time being.
"If there is something that people were hoping to have a show for in a couple of months, I think they should all just hold tight," the mayor advised.
'IT'S CREEPING UP'
"If anybody wonders why we are doing all of this, it's because (New York) is pretty much ground zero — especially the Hudson Valley, New York City region," Read said.
"It's starting to creep up. It's our job to make sure it doesn't take hold here."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.