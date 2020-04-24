PLATTSBURGH — The city canceled its 2020 Fourth of July Parade in response to COVID-19 concerns, and expects changes at its Plattsburgh City Beach and Marina this summer season, too.
"Running a parade, where you bring a couple thousand people in close proximity in the month of July is not going to be advisable," City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said.
"I don't think the COVID-19 virus will be done with us by July."
BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS
In recent weeks, and in response to the pandemic, the City of Plattsburgh has been looking for ways to save more than $3 million.
At its Thursday session, the City Common Council OK'd two budget adjustments to decrease appropriations of two city funds by a combined $270,000.
The funds had planned to support city celebrations, the Rec Complex and the Plattsburgh City Beach in 2020.
Per the resolutions, adjustments were made, "with the understanding that these funds can be restored to their original budget lines at any time if pandemic conditions improve."
BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH
While the city's Fourth of July Parade had been canceled, Kelly said there was talk of a possible post-COVID-19 celebration for later in the year.
As for the Battle of Plattsburgh, city officials said that event had been canceled, as well, but the committee who runs it said there still could be some hope.
"Due to the social restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration event as we know it has been canceled," the 1814 Commemoration Inc. says in a statement.
"(We) are committed to continuing our efforts to present to the public some type of commemoration of the historical significance of the 1814 events surrounding the Battle of Plattsburgh for this year," it continues.
"Most likely it will be in a more nontraditional form than we've seen in the past."
Tom Donahue, of the 1814 Commemoration Inc., said more details were to come.
CITY BEACH, MARINA
Resolutions addressing the Plattsburgh City Beach and City Marina, said both amenities were "unlikely to reopen with normal operations in 2020."
City Councilor Ira Barbell did wonder, however, if there could be a way to open the beach this summer, but with limitations.
"Say, at the end of May, we want to open the beach, but we don't want to have swimming," he said. "So we could open the beach to have kitesurfers come in, or for people to walk the beach, for a picnic, to sit and enjoy the view."
Community Development Director Matt Miller said steps to do so would need to be taken now, including the filing of a safety plan with Clinton County.
"I have not had a discussion with them about a plan that would exclude swimming," Miller said. "They have indicated that any such plan that would allow for swimming this year would require additional staff at the beach to enforce social distancing, not only on the beach itself but in the water.
One thing that is important to consider is, regardless of whether the city opens the beach or not, the public is going to use the beach," he continued.
"The only way to effectively prevent the public from using the beach would be to station uniformed officers there. There are simply too many ways into the facility."
As far as staffing, proposed layoffs within the city's Recreation Department would make that difficult, he added.
'PRESERVE THAT CASH'
While the North Country enjoys the city's events and amenities, Mayor Colin Read said they were pricey.
"Each is expensive for city residents to support, and it is only fair to our struggling residents to try to preserve that cash to ensure they continue to receive the essential services they need," he told The Press-Republican.
"It would not be a good use of taxpayer dollars at this terrible financial time. I think it is better to see when we can come out of this pandemic and financial ordeal and then throw a coming-out party."
