PLATTSBURGH — The March meetings of the City of Plattsburgh Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board have been rescheduled for next week and, city officials say, that was the decision of the boards themselves.
At Thursday night's virtual City Common Council session, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said some constituents thought councilors had mandated that those meetings take place.
But, she said, those boards act independently of both the mayor and the Common Council.
"In other words, we don't direct them, the mayor does not direct them," she said. "They determine when they will have the meetings or if they won't have the meetings."
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Both board chairs chose to postpone their March meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic so they could determine a protocol moving forward.
Those meetings have been rescheduled for early April; the Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and the Planning Board will meet Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.
After those meetings, the boards will meet again in late April per their former schedules.
'CONVENE REMOTELY'
The board chairs have since adopted a new and temporary set of practices in order to maintain social distance, as requested by officials on the local, state and federal levels.
Step one of the new protocol said, until further notice, the boards would "convene their meetings remotely."
"The meetings will be conducted via Zoom, a web-based videoconferencing tool, with the board members, city support staff and applicants attending remotely," the temporary procedure says.
"While members of the public may watch the meetings live via the City’s YouTube channel, the public will not be permitted to attend board meetings via Zoom."
The city boards also plan to stream pre-meetings to the city's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
PUBLIC COMMENT
For applications to either board that require a public hearing, written comments could be submitted to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com.
Those comments would be accepted until 12 p.m. on the day of scheduled hearing and must include an email subject line that says either, "Planning Board Comment," or "Zoning Board Comment" with the respective meeting's date.
The boards determined that public comments would not be received during the actual meetings.
If a public hearing is closed one day, but the board decides to postpone their vote on that application, the procedures says, "at the discretion of the board, (comments may) be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on the date one week following."
The city posts board meeting agendas online at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/AgendaCenter.
GOVERNOR'S ORDERS
Per Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, municipal meetings could take place via videoconference without opportunity for in-person public comment.
"But it also requires that all such meetings be broadcast, that the public be able to view and listen to them," City Community Development Director Matthew Miller said Thursday.
"It also requires a recording be made of all those meetings and for a transcription of what was discussed be provided to the public," he continued.
"All of those things will happen."
SOME UPSET
On the agenda at the two upcoming meetings was a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project to redevelop the Durkee Street parking lot, which has been seen as controversial by many.
Local group the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition has expressed upset with the project and President Scott Allen said, to host the upcoming board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic was "unfathomable."
"We are well aware of the temporary procedures the city adopted for City ZBA and Planning Board meetings, but to conduct this meeting remotely, and to hold a public hearing without receiving public comments during the meeting, on the biggest project to hit Plattsburgh in ages, would be a slap in the face to everyone who lives, works, or visits in Plattsburgh," he says in a release.
"Many zoning boards and planning boards throughout the state are heeding the Governor’s Executive Orders 202-202.8 and holding public meetings for essential purposes only."
'KEEP GOING FORWARD'
Coalition attorney Matthew Fuller, of Meyer, Fuller & Stockwell, PLLC in Lake George, thought the city board meetings weren't essential enough to carry on and said, "the public hearing can wait."
City Legal Counsel Dean Schneller said, while he couldn't speak for all zoning and planning boards across the state, others were also holding virtual meetings.
Announced during a recent Committee on Open Government webinar, Schneller said other municipalities had accomplished a series of public hearings on projects that were both noncontroversial and controversial.
"I can't speak for every municipality in the state, but, during the webinar, and anecdotally," he said, "we're trying our best to keep business going forward, because, frankly, we don't know how long this is going to last."
