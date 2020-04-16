PLATTSBURGH — Under the city's new set of Temporary Board Meeting Procedures, the public has four avenues for offering Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting feedback.
City of Plattsburgh Community Development Director Matthew Miller said the updated procedures reflected additional feedback from the boards, the public, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order and recent guidance from the New York Conference of Mayors.
FORMER PROCEDURES
The March meetings of the city's Zoning and Planning boards had been postponed and rescheduled for earlier this month.
Operating under a former set of temporary practices, which had been OK'd by board chairs, board members had meant to convene virtually via Zoom to hold their March sessions.
Public comments related to projects requiring public hearings were to be accepted via email up until 12 p.m. on the day of the scheduled hearing, but comments would not be accepted during the meetings.
"While members of the public may watch the meetings live via the city’s YouTube channel, the public will not be permitted to attend board meetings via Zoom," the procedures had said.
In some cases, and upon board approval, public comment periods could be extended for one week following the hearing.
MEMBER, PUBLIC CONCERNS
With high profile projects on each board agenda, like the controversial redevelopment of the downtown Durkee Street parking area, community and board members alike had called for some changes to allow for live public comments.
"It has come to light that we can change the procedures for this public comment period — and should," Zoning Board Chair Ron Nolland had said.
And so, at both of those virtual sessions, board members decided to table agenda items and instead discuss new protocols moving forward.
NEW PROCEDURES
Updated Tuesday, via the new temporary board procedures, members would still meet virtually via Zoom, but community members would have more options for participation, including:
• Live Web Commenting: members of the public will be able to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee to make comments verbally in real time. As an attendee, speakers will be muted and video restricted until the public hearing is opened. Speakers will then use Zoom's "Raise My Hand" function to join a speaking queue. Speakers will be held to a three-minute time limit and will be overseen by the meeting's designated moderator. Speakers will be asked to leave the meeting once they have commented and to continue watching the meeting via the city's YouTube channel.
Instructions for joining a Zoom meeting are available at: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.
Instructions for using the “Raise My Hand” feature are available at: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en- us/articles/205566129-Raise-Hand-In-Webinar.
• Written Comment: written public comments will be accepted via email and must be received no later than 12 p.m. on the day of the hearing. These comments must be emailed to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com with an email subject line designating the comment as either a "Planning Board Comment" or "Zoning Board Comment," and should also include the board meeting's date and the application for which the comment is intended. Comments will be sent to board members prior to the hearing and will be read aloud, for up to three minutes each, at the meetings.
• Pre-Recorded Voice Comments: pre-recorded voice comments will be accepted by leaving a voicemail on the office line of either the Building Inspector’s Office for the Zoning Board of Appeals, or the Community Development Office for the Planning Board. Such comments must be received no later than 12 p.m. on the day of the hearing for consideration. Recorded comments must state they are for public comment and must begin by referencing the application, date and board for which the comment is intended. Pre-recorded voice comments will be played into the record, but only the message's first three minutes will be played during the meeting.
Zoning Board of Appeals voice comments must be left via voicemail at the Building Inspector’s Office at 518-563-7707.
Planning Board voice comments must be left via voicemail at the Community Development Office at 518-563-7642.
• Live Telephonic Commenting: members of the public may call into the Zoom meeting’s conference line. All such comments will be limited to three minutes per commenter. Calling into meetings requires the conference line phone number and the webinar ID number which is unique to each meeting held. This information shall be provided within both the published meeting agenda and the public notice.
Instructions for joining a Zoom meeting via telephone only, including how to "Raise your Hand" and how to "Unmute" your audio, are available at: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362663-Joining-a-meeting-by-phone.
SPECIAL ACCOMODATIONS
The protocol advises anyone requiring special accommodations to contact the Community Development Office three or more calendar days in advance to make arrangements.
Meeting agendas will be posted online at: https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/agendacenter.
The meetings will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
The city's Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board were expected to meet later this month for their regular April sessions.
