PLATTSBURGH — At the city Planning Board's first virtual meeting, some questioned the role of City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller.
ON BACKGROUND
In the days leading up to the meeting, and during the session via YouTube's live chat feature, members of the public had expressed concerns with the local attorney's position.
In the case of many City of Plattsburgh Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, including the controversial one to redevelopment the Durkee Street parking area, members of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition have said Schneller's "allegiance is to the Common Council."
"You should have your own attorney and your own technical staff to assist you with these decisions," the coalition says in a letter addressed to the Planning Board, as well as the city's Zoning Board of Appeals.
At the recent Planning Board session, board alternate Curt Gervich brought those assertions to the table, stating, "I'm unsure if the Planning Board has legal representation."
ATTORNEY'S RESPONSE
Schneller was ready to address the allegations Tuesday night and said, "I've seen the comments put out this week attacking my role."
The local attorney said he meant to keep his "emotions" out of it, and turned to the City Charter, which, he said, spelled out the role of the city's corporation counsel.
"It specifically says that corporation counsel shall serve as the chief legal adviser to the mayor, the Common Council and all city departments, offices and boards," he read.
"I am in-house counsel to the city as a whole; my duty is to the city as a whole, not to any specific individual."
NO SCENARIOS
Schneller said other claims had said there was a "conflict of interest," which he asserted was untrue based on that terminology's definition, which would mean that he had a personal interest.
"I don't have a personal interest in any of these projects," he said. "I'm not a member of Prime, I'm not a member of any organization that is going to potentially benefit.
I can't think of a scenario where it would be fair to say that I've misrepresented something."
Schneller said, in other municipalities, there were individual boards with individual legal counsels.
"In the City of Plattsburgh, for at least the past 20 years, possibly longer, there's been one corporation counsel that had represented all of the boards."
NO ACTION
Though Schneller said he would help the board navigate a vote of no confidence, if they chose to do so, nothing of that nature happened Tuesday.
The board adjourned, to meeting again later this month.
