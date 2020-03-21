PLATTSBURGH — The city made updates to its state of emergency, modifying staff duties, recommending private business practices and soliciting public cooperation.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read held a press conference Friday afternoon to announce the changes, but said they were subject to change in line with possible state and/or federal regulations.
"I expect that list of things we can all do together to protect our community is going to be expanded by the next day and the day after that and the day after that," Read said.
"So keep in touch and in tune and we will continue, in the city, to modify our best practices as the needs evolve."
STATE OF EMERGENCY
The City of Plattsburgh's local state of emergency went into effect Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m.
The proclamation was to continue for a period of 30 days unless it was sooner adjusted. It had ordered the following:
• No groups larger than 20 people shall assemble in any city building or city-owned indoor public space
• City staff shall develop protocols to minimize face-to-face interaction with the public and staff
• Direct cleaning/disinfectant protocol for all public facilities will be employed daily. All staff are instructed to wash their hands frequently and shall avoid touching their face
• Emergency first responders shall develop protocols and standard operating procedures to protect themselves and the public and shall work with the hospital to ensure consistency
• All non-essential interaction with nursing homes, extended-care homes, group homes or other areas of concentrated public attendance shall be avoided
• Any other public event using City of Plattsburgh facilities that can be suspended and rescheduled shall do so
SOME UPDATES
In light of the week's statewide and nationwide changes, the city mayor made adjustments to the proclamation, including:
• No groups larger than 10 were to assemble in any city building or city-owned indoor public space, unless an adequate 10-feet of social distancing is kept
• The city's library, Crete Center, gym and any other city-owned buildings were closed
• City meetings, like those of the Common Council, would continue via internet broadcast
• All organizations and enterprises within city limits were recommended to make social distancing accommodations for residents, participants, clients and customers
• Discretionary city services were suspended, such as leaf pick-up and large item disposal
• The mayor could modify city staff job duties
• City departments were to develop a "time-share" system so services can be done by one person
• As soon as possible, the city would employ means like drive-up or glass-separating facilities to meet in-person with the public when necessary
• City staff who must meet with the public were directed to employ masks and gloves or practice protocols set in place by the Clinton County Health Department
• The mayor recommends private employers adopt similar practices and encourage patrons to make fewer trips to their establishments
NEEDS COOPERATION
In the proclamation, the mayor also solicited the cooperation of the public.
"The mayor also solicits the public's ideas on how to more safely deliver city services while it maintains the goal of minimum social interaction," it says.
So far, Read said he had received a good number of ideas from city residents.
CITY EVENTS
When asked about the city's summertime events like Mayor's Cup, Read said he wouldn't be surprised if they were "impinged" by COVID-19.
"It's a little too far out to cancel anything," he said. "We are pretty confident that anything that the city expected to do with any of its partners in March or April simply won't be feasible."
The mayor said the events would be evaluated as they got closer.
"I wouldn't be surprised if these orders and this crisis continued to July," he said. "I wouldn't rule out some of the after effects of it continuing to September."
