Chazy to parents: Check child’s temp.

CHAZY — Chazy Central Rural School will begin the school year at "Level 3" of its reopening continuum, a hybrid model.
According to the district's reopening plan, all K-12 students will be divided into Group A and Group B, which will alternate between in-person and remote instruction by week.
For example, while Group A students attend in-person classes for a five-day week of school, Group B students will take part in remote learning, and vice versa.
“Beginning the year in a hybrid approach represents an opportunity to engage in the transition back to school — taking the transition ‘one step at a time,’” Superintendent Scott Osborne wrote in a letter to families and guardians dated Aug. 10.
“The hybrid model accounts for the fact that roughly 50 percent of our student body will be on our campus at a time — providing faculty and staff the opportunity to implement our Reopening Plan safety measures, assess our operations for continuous improvement and implement the necessary changes as the need arises.”
ORIENTATION NEXT WEEK
Group A students will attend orientation days Sept. 8 and 9, while Group B’s will take place Sept. 10 and 11, Osborne wrote.
The first in-person “A-Week” starts Sept. 14, and the first “B-Week” starts Sept. 21.
Osborne explained that determining which group students would be in began with the alphabet. Then, adjustments were made "for siblings, household members, and academic/learning needs."
MASKS, TRANSPORTATION
All individuals older than two who can medically tolerate a face-covering must utilize one to cover their noses and mouths when in public and unable to social distance, the reopening plan says.
That includes students utilizing the buses, who must also socially distance to the best extent. Students who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Siblings will sit together when possible and practical, the plan says, and assigned seats will be mandatory.
Bus drivers and aides must also wear face masks at all times, and may additionally don face shields.
When disembarking from the buses, students will practice physical distancing and have their temperatures taken, the plan says.
Buses will be cleaned daily between routes, including wipe-downs of high-touch areas, and each night the buses will be disinfected.
CONFIRMED CASE PROTOCOL
If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case within Chazy CRS, students, families, health officials and close contacts of the person diagnosed are to be notified, and areas used by the sick person will be cleaned.
Students or staff diagnosed with COVID-19 by a health care provider can return to school once they meet certain criteria, the plan says.
They must feel well for at least 24 hours, no longer be experiencing a fever without using fever-reducing medicines, be diagnosed with another condition by a health care provider and have a provider's note stating they can return.
Conversely, those who are diagnosed with the disease or have had symptoms should not be at school until at least 10 days have gone by since symptom onset, and at least three days since the person has had a fever and since symptoms have improved.
ATTESTATION FORMS
In a letter to parents and guardians dated Sept. 2, Osborne outlined protocols for them to complete on a daily basis to ensure their children are not sick when they enter school for in-person learning.
“Please take your child(ren)’s temperature every day before coming to school. If their temperature is 100.0 (Fahrenheit) or higher, they should stay home and not come to school.”
Parents and guardians are asked to complete online attestation forms, available at http://entry.neric.org/chazy, on behalf of their children each morning prior to when the students board buses or go to school for in-person instruction.
The form asks four questions:
1. Since your last day of work, or last visit here, have you had any of these symptoms? (symptoms will be listed)
2. Have you had a positive COVID-19 test within the last 14 days?
3. Have you had close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 case within 14 days?
4. Have you traveled internationally or from a state with widespread community transmission of COVID-19 per the New York State Travel Advisory in the past 14 days?
“Responding ‘yes’ to any question means that a child should not come to school that day, and will not be permitted in the building,” Osborne wrote. “We would expect that student to remain home.”
FOR SAFETY
In a video demonstrating how to complete the form, Osborne said families are asked to submit them by 7:30 a.m. as information on who has been approved to enter the schools will be compiled into lists and given to school personnel stationed at entryways.
Students without completed attestations who try to enter the building will be pulled aside in order to have their temperature taken and complete the attestations in-person.
“Chazy Central Rural School has put these protocols in place for the safety of the entire school community," Osborne wrote.
"I ask that we all work collaboratively to keep our school a safe place for teaching and learning as we continue with life in this current pandemic situation.”
REOPENING PLAN
To view Chazy Central Rural School's reopening plan and related updates, go to ccrsk12.org/covid-19/.
