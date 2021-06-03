Chazy student wins vaccine lottery scholarship

CHAZY — For 12-year-old Jack McAuliffe, the prospect of winning a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school through the state's 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive was an added potential bonus to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
"It was pretty cool and I definitely didn’t expect it," said the Chazy Central Rural School sixth-grader, who was announced as one of 10 first-round winners Wednesday.
"And I definitely didn’t expect it would be me in a small town like Chazy over like thousands of people who submitted. It’s pretty crazy. It’s still surreal now."
48,800 ENTRANTS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the incentive last month as a creative effort to encourage young New Yorkers, who make up a large number of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state, to get the jabs.
The parent or legal guardian of a child 12 to 17 years of age may enter the drawing on behalf of their child if they have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Fifty total winners will be selected, with 10 names to be drawn each Tuesday in June and announced the day after.
Jack was the only North Country winner in the first round of 10. He became eligible after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a recent clinic hosted by the Clinton County Health Department at Chazy CRS.
According to the Governor's Office, he was among about 48,800 entrants.
'BEST DECISION'
Jack said he wanted to get the vaccine as a way to get back to "normal life" without social distancing. He plays baseball and enjoys spending time with friends and family, but said he hasn't had as many interactions.
His dad, Chazy Elementary School Principal Rob McAuliffe, said he and his wife, Kristin, had a long discussion about whether Jack should get vaccinated.
"I think, like most families, there was apprehension and worry and lots of discussion, but I think, you know, we talked about it and we thought it was the best decision for our family.
"We decided to do it and other families may not and that’s up to them, but we felt comfortable with the decision on having him get vaccinated."
NO STUDENT LOANS
Rob said the family had a meeting with a representative from the Governor's Office Wednesday evening to discuss the details of the scholarship which, he added, will include full tuition, room, board, books and even gas mileage.
According to a press release from the Governor's Office, "winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study or five years in an approved five-year bachelor's degree program."
Jack is fully aware that the scholarship means he will not have to contend with student loans.
"I know most people in the world ... they are still paying as like an adult paying all their student loans, so knowing that throughout my entire life I don't have to at all is kind of cool," he said.
ASPIRING AUTHOR
Jack has jobs in mind that interest him and have made him consider what college he might want to attend.
"I want to be an author and I would want to find a college that gives me a good education on that."
He is leaning toward writing fiction, particularly books in the mystery genre as those are what he likes to read.
He said his sister, 15-year-old Ava, was excited for him following the scholarship win.
"But ... she would probably want it as well, even if she probably wants to go to like Harvard or Stanford," Jack added.
THANKFUL
Jack said he would encourage other kids who have gotten vaccinated to enter the drawing.
Rob added that his family is very thankful and appreciative, and feels very blessed, for the scholarship opportunity, which he described as "a life-changing event."
But he also acknowledged the suffering many have endured during the pandemic.
"We're thankful for the prize that we were given, but it's not lost on us ... how difficult this past year has been for so many families."
