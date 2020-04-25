Champlain Telephone, Altona FD partner to offer free WiFi to students

ALTONA — The Champlain Telephone Company and the Altona Volunteer Fire Department have come together to offer free WiFi outside the department to students who need to access the internet for school.
"The Altona Fire Department approached Champlain Telephone with this idea and agreed to upgrade the internet service to fiber optics to make this project happen," according to a press release.
FREE OF CHARGE
Champlain Telephone is providing and maintaining the necessary wireless equipment free of charge for at least 60 days or until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.
Students can access the WiFi from vehicles in the fire department's parking lot. They are simply asked not to block the garage bays so that fire trucks can leave in an emergency.
Champlain Telephone also intends to launch locations in Champlain, Rouses Point and Mooers.
The company is also providing free internet services to new households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a broadband subscription, the press release said.
The offer begin March 23 and will be provided for 60 days, after which customers will be charged at market rate. Installation fees will be waived.
For more information, call Champlain Telephone's customer service at 518-298-2411 and choose option two.
GRATEFUL
Northern Adirondack Central School District Superintendent of School James Knight Jr. said he is honored to be part of a North Country community that looks out for its citizens.
"I am not sure if the Altona Fire Department specifically partnered with the Champlain Telephone Company in an effort to help the students and families of Northern Adirondack, however we are grateful for their willingness to allow us to promote them as a WiFi hotspot," he said.
"There are still far too many areas in the North Country without adequate WiFi capabilities, and we as a district appreciate the support we have received from some of our partners in the school community."
He thanked Altona FD, the Sarah A. Munsil Free Library in Ellenburg and the American Legion in Lyon Mountain for working with Champlain Telephone Company or SLIC Network Solutions in an effort to provide availability to WiFi.
NCCS SCHOOLS
Northeastern Clinton Central School District Superintendent of Schools Robb Garrand said the new network the district constructed last summer during the first phase of its SmartBond Project has allowed provision of free WiFi at all of its schools.
"Community members are welcome to visit our building campuses to access our guest network.
We request that Health Department and CDC guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of masks are followed when visiting public places."
