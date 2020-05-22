Champlain Centre Mall beginning curbside pickup

PLATTSBURGH — As a part of Phase 1 of the North Country’s reopening that began May 15, curbside retail pickup was permitted.
This included the Champlain Centre Mall, which now has several stores open for at least curbside pickup.
"In accordance with New York State Phase 1 directives, we are responding to pent-up demand by instituting curbside pickup at Champlain Centre,” a statement from Marketing Manager Emily Moosmann said.
“We and our tenants appreciate the state’s willingness to move on with phased re-openings in a manner that protects the health and safety of everyone.”
The Target and Best Buy locations in the mall remained open throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Best Buy only offering curbside, and the Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores have since reopened.
Dick’s will only be offering curbside at this time.
A full list of open locations and details about their current services can be found online at www.champlaincentre.com/curbsidechamplain/.
The page will be updated as further locations within the mall open for curbside pickup.
And the mall asks that anyone planning on shopping there follow it’s healthy shopper guidelines https://tinyurl.com/y9xxeg9g, Moosmann said.
They include required face masks or coverings, maintaining six feet of social distance between customers, and avoiding touching products that you don’t intend to purchase.
“We look forward to a full re-opening when we are able to do so, and will cooperate with state officials throughout the process," Moosmann’s statement said.
