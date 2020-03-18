PLATTSBURGH — Like many North Country businesses, Champlain Centre has changed its hours of operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change trickled down from the mall's parent company Pyramid Management Group, which oversees other shopping centers in New York like Crossgates in Albany and Destiny USA in Syracuse.
Effective Wednesday, and until further notice, all of the group's Empire State-based malls were to only open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
"Reduction in hours allows businesses that are continuing to stay open to remain open, while addressing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus," a Tuesday release says.
LOCAL STORES
A walk around Champlain Centre, which sits at Smithfield Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh, show several "closed" storefronts.
On the list were places like Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, Escape Room 60, Senior Planet Exploration Center, Hollister Co., Foot Locker, Torrid and Victoria Secret.
Others were rumored to close in coming days, as well.
"Guests are encouraged to contact stores ahead of time, as not all venues are continuing operations," the Pyramid release advises.
FOOD COURT
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made some statewide changes to eateries.
One mandate said, effective that evening, restaurants had to close their doors to patrons and offer take-out and delivery options only.
In response, Champlain Centre had taped signs around its food court's indoor seating area that read: "Seating closed pursuant to New York State regulations."
Tables that once sat by pretzel shop Auntie Anne's had also been removed.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
In addition to the reduction in operating hours, Pyramid Management Group says it has taken other proactive and voluntary steps to address COVID-19, like added cleaning per Center for Infectious Diseases, or CDC, guidelines.
"Pyramid is actively reminding and encouraging its employees, tenants and guests to follow CDC preventative measures as part of daily routines," the release says.
"Our employees and tenants are at the epicenter of everything we do — their health, safety and knowledge are absolutely critical."
