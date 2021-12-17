Chamber slams Canada testing change

PLATTSBURGH — Changes by Canada to the border crossing rules have local officials frustrated once again.
"We are concerned that this could bring (travel) to a halt," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
TEST REQUIREMENT
Starting Dec. 21, returning Canadians who have come to the U.S. will once again need a negative PCR test even if they have visited for less than 72 hours.
The edict also requires that the PCR test be administered in the U.S., barring an earlier practice of short-term visitors having a test in Canada before departure.
Canadians that were deemed non-essential travelers were allowed back into the U.S. on Nov. 8 after about 20 months of restriction.
LIKE CHARLIE BROWN AND THE FOOTBALL
Officials complained about the 72-hour testing rules that first applied, and they were soon scuttled.
"We have referred to U.S.-Canada border policy as a see-saw in terms of each country progressing at different speeds," Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce president, said.
"But now it's more like Charlie Brown and the football. Canada moves forward, particularly for short term visits, then says they advise against travel, but are making no test changes. Then two days later, we go back to where we were before November.
"What a way to run a border and to show understanding of the unique and special people-to-people bonds between Americans and Canadians. We obviously need to step back and restart the messaging we were engaged in several weeks ago."
STRAIN TESTING SITES
Douglas said the new wrinkle requiring Canadian visitors to have a negative PCR test done in the U.S. in order to return without quarantine mandates will be burdensome.
"This will again strain our limited testing sites here for those Canadian friends who do come, for example to see family over the holidays," Douglas said.
"The over-arching failure after 19 months remains the continued absence of U.S.-Canadian coordination. We welcome the continuation of U.S. policy, allowing entry with full vaccination, which at least will continue to allow purposeful visits to see family, visit property and conduct business, as well as use Plattsburgh International Airport.
"We will begin strategizing with officials in partners in both countries immediately."
QUICKER TURNAROUNDS
The region recently learned that the state would be assisting in expanding a local vaccination clinic at Clinton Community College, and Henry said he is continuing to talk with state officials about more help with testing.
"We are going to keep those conversations going because we need quicker turnarounds on testing," he said.
Henry also said many Canadians may now choose not to come for a visit because the new testing rules are time-consuming and cumbersome.
He shared Douglas's concerns about local testing sites.
"We are very concerned about the additional pressures this could have on our testing facilities here," he said.
A STEP BACKWARDS
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) also was disappointed in the rule change.
"I am disappointed to hear that Canada is reversing their action to drop its testing requirement for Canadian travelers returning to Canada,” Stefanik said.
“This is a step backwards in achieving parity for cross-border travel and will add an additional cost and burden on our Canadian neighbors seeking to travel to the North Country. Our communities have suffered enough from the closure of the Northern Border, and it is unnecessary to impose new restrictions that will further disrupt travel."
SHORT-SIGHTED CHANGE
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also was not happy with the new testing requirement.
"I join North Country leaders and business leaders in opposing this short-sighted and counterproductive policy change," Jones said.
"These restrictions do not just impact the local economy, they also make it extremely difficult for folks to visit their loved ones during the holidays now that they have to scramble to find COVID-19 tests.
"It took us 19 long months of advocacy to end the ban on nonessential travel and it’s critical that we continue moving forward — not backward — and do everything we can to keep the border open in a safe manner.”
A GUESSING GAME
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said a better plan is needed.
"Unfortunately, that’s what has been lacking since March of 2020," Stec said.
"Despite repeated requests of the North Country Chamber of Commerce and others on the US/Canadian border, businesses, families and elected officials of all stripes, all we have is a guessing game.
"No one, and no business, can realistically plan based on what might change tomorrow, next week or next month at the border. We need to know what are the metrics, what is the science and what do both countries have in mind.”
