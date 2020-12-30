PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to set up webinars on the newly-signed federal COVID-19 relief legislation.
Chamber President Garry Douglas said in a statement that the SBA is required by law to finalize and issue new application requirements and processes as expeditiously as it can.
"With pressure on the SBA from Congress to accelerate completion of these preparations, we would certainly hope this will be sometime in early January," he told The Press-Republican.
"But we want businesses who are anxious to proceed to know that we are on top of it and will provide these informational programs absolutely as soon as possible."
PPP, SAVE OUR STAGES
Douglas said timing of the funding was crucial, given that hundreds of North Country businesses were in critical need of added support to make it through the end of the pandemic.
"This includes small businesses and non-profits of all kinds who will now have access to a new round of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) forgivable loan program, as well as many area theaters, independent cinemas and live performance venues who may qualify for a new grant program to keep these important assets going."
The chamber plans to co-host informational webinars with the SBA on topics that include the new PPP program and "Save Our Stages" grants for theaters and independent cinemas.
Douglas confirmed that 501(C)(6) organizations like the chamber, which had been previously left out, are now also eligible for PPP.
Webinar details will be listed in the chamber's semi-weekly "Today's Dose" e-newsletter once details are finalized.
More information on the relief legislation and the new PPP program is available at www.northcountrychamber.com.
