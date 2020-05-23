PLATTSBURGH — In need of a COVID-19 safety resource officer training? The chamber has a virtual course for that.
SAFETY RESOURCE OFFICER
Under New York Forward, industries statewide are reopening their doors, or prepping for the day.
COVID-19 safety trainings are required by the Federal Workplace Safety for all companies, ensuring employers and their employees are ready to serve consumers during the remainder of, and post, the ongoing health crisis.
Aiding in the process is the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which is, and has been, offering virtual training sessions.
The industry-specific trainings include safety resource officer, or SRO, training as well as guidance for navigating "the new normal."
THE TRAININGS
Recent trainings focused on the manufacturing; construction; restaurant, food and beverage; and the lodging and accommodations industries.
Additional trainings will be held this week, including:
• The retail industry on Tuesday, May 26 at 1 p.m.
• Hair salons and barber shops on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m.
THE TAKEAWAYS
The sessions, in collaboration with Catamount Consulting LLC of Warrensburg, will provide employers with industry-specific best practices, as well as:
• An approved COVID-19 response plan
• A training PowerPoint to use for future instructions
• Access to training documents
• Tracking forms
• Ongoing support as new protocols are created via Catamount Consulting
• A certificate of attendance
TO REGISTER
More information and registration is available online at: http://northcountrychamber.com/chamber/safety.
Other virtual trainings can be found there, as well, including one to bring employees back to work and another on chemical safety.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.