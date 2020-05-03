PLATTSBURGH — The chamber has announced North Country Forward, a plan to guide upstate businesses towards and through a reopening.
'ANXIOUS TO OPEN'
President Garry Douglas said the North Country Chamber of Commerce has stayed in touch with the region's business sector throughout the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all businesses have been affected, in one way or another, by virus concerns, as well as the many local, state and national directives that have followed.
In recent weeks, there has been talk of phasing many back into somewhat normal operations.
"It's fair to say, all area businesspeople are anxious to open if they're closed or to more fully open if they are operating only partially," Douglas told The Press-Republican.
"But there is also consensus that they want to open and operate safely, for their employees and their customers, and we are committed to helping them do that when the green light comes for various types of activity."
NO. CO. FORWARD
The upstate chamber, which serves businesses across Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, as well as Akwesasne, announced North Country Forward earlier this week.
The plan was built of five steps: Continuation, Dialogue and Input, Safety Resource Officers, Training and Guidance, as well as Promotion/Marketing/Information.
"This is a framework for the chamber's commitment to the business community as we move toward a state process for beginning to reopen various business activities," Douglas says in a news release.
"It builds upon our active role to date in terms of communications, information, advocacy, facilitation and direct assistance and problem solving, laying out a five step process for the coming weeks and months."
CONTINUATION
Step one, Continuation, was a commitment to continue the chamber's ongoing communications and programmings.
That included things like its Monday through Friday e-newsletter The Daily Dose, which gets inboxed to some 5,000 recipients, as well as its various informational webinars and conferences.
The chamber said its website would continue to be updated with virus, and business-related information, and direct assistance would continue, as well.
DIALOGUE AND INPUT
Though conversations with local businesses had already begun, Douglas said, as part of the chamber's second step, group conversations, by sector, were beginning "to drill down further regarding their needs and their readiness for eventual reopening so we can design appropriate programs."
The North Country Chamber's Economic Development Division would be continuing dialogue with economic development partners, and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau planned to continue conversations with local, regional and statewide partners, like I Love NY.
"We will also be initiating a regular planning dialogue with our thirteen Partner Chambers in our service region," the release adds. "This will enhance both input and the delivery of information and support services."
SAFETY RESOURCE OFFICERS
The third step, which mirrored federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, suggested every employer/business designate a Safety Resource Officer.
The officer, the chamber release says, would be "their main point person/contact related to appropriate planning and the implementation of standards for such things as social distancing, PPE, sanitation/disinfecting, etc."
"This will position employment sites for eventual reopening standards and requirements, and facilitate training initiatives which have begun," it continues.
"These individuals will be offered programming to basically inform and train them on the basics to start with and then offer further guidance and training as standards and requirements for various sectors are defined by the state and others."
TRAINING AND GUIDANCE
The chamber's next step would involve a series of training programs related to COVID-19, including some virtual ones scheduled for early May.
"In addition to general programming, sectoral outreach will help to identify sector-specific programs," the release says, including the food service, manufacturing, offices, lodging and attractions and construction industries.
"We will also provide human resource information and guidance with regard to employment law compliance, the recalling of laid-off employees and their return to the worksite, and workforce recruitment and training related to renewed business operations," it says.
"This will include continuation of the intensive assistance we continue to provide through our Health Insurance Program to small employers and the self-employed related to health insurance changes, reenrollment and general guidance."
MARKETING
North Country Forward's final step, Promotion/Marketing/Information, meant to disseminate information regarding its partners's reopenings, letting the community know.
"We will also — already underway — create a fresh Marketing Plan for our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, including the 2020 Bass Fishing Tournaments, and for Economic Development in the context of our Quebec-New York economic dynamic," the release says.
"This comprehensive service commitment to North Country business will look to directly assist each and every business, in active collaboration with a number of partners, as various types of enterprise are able to reopen on some basis," Douglas adds.
"And this initiative will allow the regional business community to be effectively connected with various advisory and planning efforts at the state, federal and local level, both in terms of conveying input to those processes and implementation of resulting directives and policies."
