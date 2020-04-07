PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is looking to help restaurants and hospital staff with its Feed Our Frontline initiative.
"Hospital staff is working around the clock and risking their own health to care for our North Country residents. Restaurants are struggling to stay open, and people want to know how they can help others get through this challenging time," a chamber news release says.
"Because of this, the North Country Chamber of Commerce has launched the Feed our Frontline initiative where all funds raised will be used to buy food for our frontline staff at area hospitals."
ON COVID-19
The North Country Chamber of Commerce serves members in the Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, as well as parts of southern Quebec.
The chamber offers services in the small business support, economic development, government affairs and tourism sectors.
Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the local chamber has hosted a series of webinars and has featured links to help the area business sector navigate changes on the local, state and federal levels.
Those resources can be found online at northcountrychamber.com.
FEED OUR FRONTLINE
The Feed Our Frontline initiative has been launched and, the chamber said, "by donating, you’ll be supporting local restaurants and providing a free meal for the people who are working so hard to keep us healthy."
"Many have been asking how to do this and we are pleased to provide a pathway," Chamber President Garry Douglas says in the release.
"We thank all in advance who can make a contribution. Stay well."
North Country residents can donate to the initiative online at: bit.ly/NCfeedourfrontline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.