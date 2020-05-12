PLATTSBURGH - United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., coordinator of the Census Complete Count Committee’s in three Counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin, is urging residents to fill out the important survey.
There are three reasons people need to take 10 minutes out of their day to self-respond to the 2020 Census, a news release said.
"It’s safe, it affects funding in our community and it’s our civic duty," the release said.
There are three ways the Census can be filled out: Online, by phone or by completing the mailing they received.
As of May 12, the national rate of response was 58.6 percent, and New York’s rate of response was 53 percent.
All three North Country counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin, were below the national response rate and only Clinton County was above New York rate of response at 56.2 percent.
Essex county was at 30.7 percent, and Franklin was at 41.5 percent.
Completion of the Census will have a great affect on federal funding for the region in the future, the release said.
For more information visit https://my2020census.gov or call toll-free 844-330-2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.