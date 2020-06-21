CEF Library System says quarantined bookworms rented virtually

PLATTSBURGH — When the pandemic struck, Anja Bouchard said locals really started reading into the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System's e-collection, noting an upped usage of more than 70 percent in April.
"I think people were really happy to have that access to online books," Bouchard, the system's coordinated outreach librarian, said. "It's a really great resource and hopefully they continue to see the benefits of it."
LIBRARIES CLOSED
Back in March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's PAUSE order closed libraries statewide.
Bouchard said the some 30 libraries of the tri-county partnership were all hit differently with some, like the Plattsburgh Public Library, having to furlough staff.
A portion of the system's library partners were able to offer curbside pick-up under Phase Two of New York Forward, the state's reopening plan, but others remained closed, awaiting future state guidance.
As the North Country headed towards Phase Four, Bouchard said libraries were formulating plans to re-open to the public.
"They're going to handle their own re-openings in phases," she said. "Like how the state is opening in phases, the libraries plan to reopen in the same way."
MAKING PLANS
While the CEF Library System offered support services to its partners, Bouchard said each library was autonomous and would have its own, unique set of protocols come its re-opening day.
All would require masks be worn by staff and guests, but while some were exploring methods of book and material sanitization, others planned to require a three-day-long quarantine period.
Libraries were also looking into the removal of things like toys and furniture, Bouchard said, making it more of a "come in to get your materials and leave" type of venture.
"That's to prevent people from sitting and hanging around, because that is more risky," she said. "It's a higher risk behavior."
MORE E-READERS
When the libraries had to close their doors in March, the outreach librarian, noting the system's e-book, e-audiobook and e-magazine collections, said, "thank goodness we had online resources available that the community can access."
When comparing February 2019 to this year, Bouchard said e-book usage through the library system's application OverDrive had increased 11 percent.
"That was really pre-pandemic, at least as our area was concerned," she said, adding that, in April, usage spiked 74 percent from last year.
"That's where we really start to see people take advantage of these resources."
In May, usage was up 62 percent.
SPREADING THE WORD
Bouchard thought, while e-reading would most likely continue post-pandemic, she thought the numbers may shrink when people weren't quarantined any longer.
"It's my personal guess is that the numbers won't stay has high as libraries start to reopen, but I think that it did help spread the word," she said. "And maybe for people who didn't feel as comfortable trying it, now that they have, perhaps they'll use it more."
A recent grant from the Northern New York Library Network offered the CEF Library System $3,000 to up its e-collection, so long as the system matched the price.
"Our library system contributed $3,000 over and above what we would normally purchase for these online materials, and then they provided $3,000, too," Bouchard said.
"We were able to add $6,000 worth of materials to it, which really bolstered it."
RENEWING CARDS
Readers wouldn't have access to those e-books, though, without an active library card, and with libraries closed across the system, Bouchard said CEF Library System took on that task.
Since March, CEF extended 120 cards that were already in existence and, via its easy-access card service, opened up 23 more.
The library system started its easy-access service just months before the pandemic hit and meant to offer library cards to area residents who couldn't provide proof of residency.
"This might impact people who are homeless or perhaps someone residing temporarily in a domestic violence shelter, because that information is confidential," Bouchard said. "Or maybe someone who had just moved into the area and didn't have any paperwork to show that they are a resident.
"We decided to, during the pandemic, take that card and use it as a temporary cards for people who just didn't have a card at all. It was just for anyone who wanted to access our online resources."
MOVING FORWARD, BEING FLEXIBLE
Information on curbside pickup and other programs and offerings throughout the CEF website could be found online at: https://cefls.org/.
While virtual offerings existed throughout the system, Bouchard said she hadn't heard of any face-to-face programs to be scheduled just yet.
"That could change," she added. "All of this has been a moving target as everyone tries to understand where we are in the process and what activities are considered safe.
"Everyone is just trying to move forward and be flexible throughout this process."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.