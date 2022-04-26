PLATTSBURGH — Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clinton County Health Department currently recommend masking in public indoor spaces in Clinton County regardless of vaccination status.
On Thursday, the CDC elevated the county's COVID-19 community level to "high." Of the 40 counties in the country with that designation, only a handful lie outside the Northeast and more than half are in New York State.
HEALTH CARE IMPACT
The statistics that inform COVID community levels are the number of new cases and COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the preceding seven days, as well as the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients over a seven-day average.
"The new metrics are tracking the impact to the health care system," interim Clinton County Director of Public Health Debra Tackett explained.
As of Thursday, Clinton County's numbers exceeded the CDC-set thresholds of 10 COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people and a 10% average of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients.
Essex County remained at a "medium" community level, while Franklin County's was upgraded to "medium." In such counties, masking and consideration of other precautions is recommended for those at high risk of severe illness.
Everywhere, the CDC advises people to stay up-to-date on COVID vaccinations and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency "strongly encourages those who are not vaccinated and/or up to date on the COVID-19 vaccination series to do so as soon as possible."
COUNTY CASES
New case totals in the tri-county area continued to increase over the last week.
"We are not sequencing the variants but omicron and the BA.2 variants are widespread," Tackett said.
CCHD did not post its weekly total Monday, but state Department of Health numbers indicate that as many as 206 people tested positive.
The Essex County Health Department reported 180 new cases since last week, while Franklin County Public Health posted 176, 101 of which remained active Monday.
Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their totals.
According to the state Department of Health, Franklin County's COVID fatality total increased by one to 45.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's COVID-19 Emergency Response Team said 37 new cases emerged over the seven-day period, eight of which were still active Monday.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
COVID-19 vaccines are available for residents ages 5 and older. Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
Testing options are also compiled on page A7 of the print edition or by searching tinyurl.com/43n3xu7m.
