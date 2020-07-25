PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Public Transit received legislative approval to partially reopen its services beginning Monday, Aug. 3.
“The plan is to have the North City, South City and West City routes running for the middle of the day initially and not any other routes,” County Planning Department Planning Technician James Bosley told The Press-Republican.
He added that those routes will run from 9:53 a.m. to 3:53 p.m., with the last run beginning at the Clinton County Government Center at 2:53 p.m.
Outside of Plattsburgh, the "Rural Zone" Dial-A-Ride service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who would like to schedule a ride through that service are asked to call 518-561-1452 the day before or up to two weeks ahead of their planned ride.
CALLS ABOUT ROUTES
Bosley estimated that CCPT has received two calls each day from people asking about bus routes. The service has been shut down since March 22.
Their requests seemed evenly split between Plattsburgh routes and the Champlain or Clayburg routes.
“We thought it would be a little bit risky to try to run everything all at once,” Bosley said.
“We don’t know if all the drivers are available, what kind of demand there will be.”
So resuming some Plattsburgh routes and offering the rural zone bus seemed to be the best way to accommodate everyone, he said.
MASKS, BARRIERS
CCPT is instituting a number of policies and procedures to protect passengers and drivers from COVID-19.
Passengers will be required to wear masks, Bosley said.
He noted that the department’s operator, Transit Management of Clinton County, Inc., is part of First Transit Inc. whose parent company is U.K.-based FirstGroup.
FirstGroup does not want drivers wearing masks because they see it as a possible distraction, Bosley said, adding that they are all about safety.
So, the department has installed barriers made of state-approved Lexan, a polycarbonate resin thermoplastic, between where the drivers sit and passengers.
Drivers will have gloves and masks on hand for when they have to operate the wheelchair lifts and secure mobility devices.
“There are special procedures in place — we're very conscious of how they go about that to prevent any kind of a spread between passenger and driver,” Bosley said.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
CCPT will also promote social distancing on the buses by taping off certain seats and putting up signs.
Bosley explained that the buses typically have two rows of four seats each. Seats will be taped off such that only four seats will be available, allowing close to six feet of separation even though that is not required on public transit.
“We’re not getting the full six feet, but we’re trying to be conscious of the virus and trying to protect both the driver and the passengers.”
Drivers are instructed to turn people away if they already have four seated passengers, but CCPT hopes that does not happen, Bosley said.
He added that it is not outside the realm of possibility that CCPT would double up the number of buses on the three routes in order to accommodate more passengers.
At least once per driver shift, the whole bus will be cleaned, primarily using diluted bleach, Bosley added.
And drivers will do more frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
RIDE WHEN NEEDED
Via the resolution, which Bosley wrote, the legislature “authorizes the full reopening of CCPT services to occur at such time as the Clinton County administrator deems appropriate.”
He said he wanted Administrator Michael Zurlo to be able to make the decision in order to provide more flexibility when that time comes.
Since passengers could possibly be turned away due to social distancing measures on CCPT buses, it may make sense for people to hold off on riding unless they really need to go to an appointment or the grocery store, Bosley continued.
“We certainly can’t decide one passenger’s ride is more important than another’s, so that’s up to them to decide.
“The virus is still in the area, so there is still some risk for any of this, but it might not be a bad idea if people only ride if they really need to.”
