PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department will begin offering Moderna booster shots at its next COVID-19 vaccine clinic, slated for Thursday at the Clinton Community College gymnasium.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated recommendations on booster shots to include those who originally received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.
“We are very happy to begin administering Moderna boosters at our (point of distribution) this week,” Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
"We are now able to administer first, second and third doses of Moderna and Pfizer as well as these boosters.”
Those who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago are now eligible for boosters if they fall into one of the following groups:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings
It is recommended that residents age 18 or older who received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago also get booster shots. Kanoza said CCHD will not be able to offer doses of that vaccine at this time.
“We would encourage those who received this vaccine to contact the provider who administered their first dose for information on those booster shots," he added.
Residents who are eligible can register for a CCHD clinic regardless of where their first two doses were administered, according to a health department press release.
CCHD offers clinics each week for residents who need dose 1, dose 2 or dose 3 appointments.
"The CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the release said.
Schedule a dose 1, 2 or 3 appointment by calling 518-565-4848.
Learn more about who is eligible for a booster and register for your appointment at clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine.
Additional vaccine information is available on page A8.
