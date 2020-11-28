CCHD submits vaccine plan to DOH

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department submitted its vaccination plan to the state Department of Health Nov. 16, though questions remain surrounding how and when the county will receive the jabs.
During a presentation to county legislators Tuesday, County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said the injections could come directly from the state or through the CHEMPACK program, an initiative of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Strategic National Stockpile.
Via the latter, the hospital would receive the vaccines and dole them out to the health department, but CCHD would still run points of distribution (POD) clinics at locations like the Field House and Crete Center, in addition to utilizing pharmacies, Kanoza said.
"More is better," he emphasized.
VACCINE CANDIDATES
Over the past few weeks, three companies have shared promising data from their respective vaccine trials.
Both Pfizer, which is partnering with BioNTech, and Moderna have reported their vaccines show greater than 90 percent efficacy. Pfizer/BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20.
AstraZeneca has reported that, in a regimen where trial participants first received a half dose followed by a full-dose booster, 90 percent effectiveness was achieved. Speculation has since arisen surrounding whether the lower dose was intended and if, in fact, the age of the participants in that group — all were 55 and younger, the Associated Press reported — contributed to the seemingly strong results.
PHASED APPROACH
Kanoza said, at this point, CCHD was looking at a phased approach for rollout of the vaccines when they arrive.
He explained Phase 1 would see health care and long-term care facility workers, along with long-term care patients, receive the injections first; Phase 2 would include first responders, police, teachers, public health workers and grocery workers; and Phase 3 would dole out jabs to people older than 65 with high risk of potential complications from the virus.
"Phase 4 and 5 is all other essential workers, and healthy adults and children, (respectively)," Kanoza continued.
Those are the phases outlined in the state's draft COVID-19 Vaccination Program document, published last month.
A timeline for when the first batches would be distributed to Clinton County had yet to be provided by the state, DOH or any other entity, Kanoza said Wednesday.
TIER IMPACT
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) wondered whether the tier system New York State has established through its micro-cluster strategy would play a role in how vaccines are distributed.
Counties and large cities were placed into one of four tiers based on population. Clinton and Franklin counties are in Tier 3, while Essex County is in Tier 4.
"I guess it's theoretically possible that our first priority in Tier 3 is still lower than the priorities in Tier 1 and Tier 2," Henry posited.
He questioned whether that would mean a 25-year-old first responder in Westchester County could receive the vaccine before a nursing home resident with a compromised immune system in a lower-tier county.
Kanoza said he did not have an answer for that. He noted the county's relatively low COVID-19 prevalence was a good thing.
"We've been in the top four of all counties and have been even during some of our worst weeks. However, it puts us lower on the food chain."
PRIORITIZATION MATRIX
The state's draft COVID-19 Vaccination Program document includes a "Vaccine Prioritization Matrix," which breaks down receivers of the vaccine into three categories in descending order of priority: (1) high-risk population and essential health care workers, (2) lower-risk population and other essential workers, and (3) the general population.
Within each of those groups, individuals in geographic areas with high COVID-19 prevalence are prioritized over those in areas with low disease prevalence.
"Once the vaccine is first approved for use, New York State will use up-to-date data to determine which geographic areas of the state may derive a greater public health benefit to receiving early vaccine," the plan reads.
"This may include areas with higher historical burden of disease or areas that have the highest prevalence of COVID-19."
BIGGEST PART
Clinton County reached its worst levels of lab-confirmed cases last week, with CCHD reporting Nov. 17 that it was monitoring 114 active cases.
As of Friday, that number had fallen to 41, but the impact of gatherings associated with the Thanksgiving holiday remained to be seen. CCHD had advised people to keep their celebrations small and local.
Kanoza said Tuesday that, by Oct. 22, the county had accumulated 222 lab-confirmed positive cases since its first one was confirmed back in March. That number has since grown to 490.
"We realize that the biggest part of our emergency in Clinton County has been the last month and a half. We’ve gotten more cases in that month and a half, about five weeks, than we have all the prior seven months.”
Many of those cases were linked to the student population at SUNY Plattsburgh, some of which were identified through SUNY-required exit testing of all students taking on-campus courses and/or utilizing on-campus services before their returns home for Thanksgiving break. They will remain there for the rest of the semester.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo contended most of those positive tests were among asymptomatic people who, as a result, did not bring the virus home to other places throughout the state.
"It's a positive thing to get these positives," he said.
MONITORING METRICS
CCHD is monitoring two metrics that, if certain thresholds are met, would trigger "yellow" precautionary zone protocols outlined in the state's micro-cluster strategy: the county's positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average and the average number of new cases over seven days.
The "yellow" limitations would be triggered in Clinton County if its average positivity rate was 3.5 percent or higher for 10 days, and if an average of 12 or more daily new cases was reached.
The latter number was 7.6 Tuesday, Kanoza said.
"We were at 15 for one or two days so we were flirting with a disaster a little bit there. Not good. So we’re trying to stay away from that. We’ve got to keep these numbers single-digits."
TRYING TO KEEP UP
The county's contact tracers are buried with work, and the state's Virtual Call Center will hopefully be able to help more with those efforts in the near future, Kanoza said.
CCHD's environmental health and services division was conducting a lot of the phone calls to take the burden off nurses engaged in contact tracing, he added.
"We’re just trying to keep up. It’s day to day, week to week, that’s all we’re doing."
Kanoza noted that University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had pending plans to move the COVID-19 testing site from 213 Connecticut Rd. to its Wellness & Fitness Center on New York Road.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake confirmed the hospital was planning a possible transition to the Wellness Center in the near future if a dry run set for next week goes smoothly.
