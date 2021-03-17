PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department has yet to receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The agency has fielded many calls from the community regarding availability of the shot, the latest to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the only one-shot regimen currently available in the United States.
"We have also not received any indication from the state as to when it may become available to us," CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
"Other entities in our area may have limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but CCHD does not.”
UTILIZING VACCINES
The Press-Republican has previously reported that CCHD's Essex and Franklin county counterparts had received allotments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which they planned to use largely to target the homebound.
Kanoza said CCHD remains ready to distribute any vaccine allocated by the state, regardless of type.
“We will continue to vaccinate utilizing the Moderna vaccine, which is what we have right now. We will communicate with the public if, at any time, we are given any other type of vaccine and how we will be distributing it.”
WHAT IS AVAILABLE
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available through CCHD, local health care providers and pharmacies, and the state-run vaccination site on Connecticut Road in Plattsburgh.
Kanoza encouraged members of the public not to wait for a specific vaccine, and to get one if eligible.
“We do not have a schedule for when Johnson & Johnson will be available, it could be quite some time before we see it," he continued.
"We just don’t know. Get vaccinated at one of the clinics open right now with what is available.”
To learn more about vaccination in Clinton County, visit www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine.
