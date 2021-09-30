PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-related deaths of two Clinton County residents were reported this week, bringing the total coronavirus death toll in the county to 37.
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn confirmed that the two individuals passed away recently at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Additional details about the residents were not available.
As of Thursday, CVPH had 25 COVID-positive patients, four of whom were in the intensive care unit, CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
NEW CASES CONTINUE
Clinton County reported 134 new COVID cases since Monday. As of Thursday, 283 residents were in isolation and an additional 675 were in quarantine.
Of Essex County's 38 newly-detected cases, 20 were among either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals, Essex County Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in her agency's Thursday update.
She added that individuals younger than 18 made up almost a third of the 104 active cases.
Franklin County posted 73 new cases since Monday. County Manager Donna Kissane said there were 191 active cases as of Thursday.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center reported 14 new cases in Akwesasne's southern portion. Of the 31 active cases, one person required hospitalization.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.