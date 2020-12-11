CCHD reports possible barber shop exposure

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department on Friday reported possible COVID-19 exposure at a local barber shop.
Any residents who were at Miller's Barber Shop in Chazy between Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 10 are asked to call CCHD at 518-565-4840.
ASSUME EVERYONE POSITIVE
CCHD reported 92 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, and urged all residents to wear face masks, social distance, wash their hands frequently, avoid crowds and gatherings, and stay home if they are sick.
"Assume everyone you interact with is potentially positive, and take precautions accordingly," the agency said in a Facebook post.
"Reduce your close interactions with others as much as possible — even with your friends and family. Keep in mind, if you are identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the next few weeks, you will have to spend your holiday season in quarantine."
Essex County Health Department reported 64 active cases Friday. The 11 new ones were linked to the towns of Crown Point, Jay, Moriah, Schroon and Ticonderoga.
151 IN FRANKLIN
Franklin County had 16 new cases and eight recoveries Friday for a total of 151 active positive cases. County Manager Donna Kissane noted that 592 residents were under isolation or quarantine orders.
Additionally, 32 Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates were on isolation, and 53 were quarantined as of Wednesday. Three Upstate Correctional inmates were on isolation earlier this week.
For five days in a row, Franklin County's average positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average has come in above 4.5 percent, with rates on four of those days above 5.5 percent. That means it is halfway toward potentially being labeled an "orange" zone by the state, and four days toward a possible "red" zone designation.
Non-essential businesses in "orange" zones are placed under certain restrictions. For example, gyms must operate at 25 percent capacity, and salons can only maintain services if employees are tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
"Red" zone measures are much more severe: all non-residential and residential gatherings are prohibited, all nonessential businesses must close and restaurants may only offer takeout or delivery.
GATHERING LIMIT
In order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced that, effective Friday, people should not have indoor gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of your "immediate family bubble" or outdoor gatherings of more than 25.
"The new directive does not apply to local businesses or public gatherings that have taken precautions and worked proactively on a COVID-19 Safety Plan with the EOC," a press release said.
"The EOC Team’s directive is intended to deter community spreader events, such as large parties and other social gatherings in uncontrolled environments where there are no safety protocols."
Anyone who hosts an uncontrolled gathering will be subject to a civil fine of up to $1,500 for the first offense, with repeated offenses being fined up to $5,000.
"If no individual is identified, the fine shall be issued to the property owner or tenant," the release said.
"Failure to pay the fine for uncontrolled gatherings will impact the individual’s 'good standing' with tribal programs for receiving services and potentially their business license(s). Non-members found in violation of this directive may be subject to the Tribe’s Non-Member Exclusion Policy."
