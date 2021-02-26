PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department alerted the community Friday to a possible COVID-19 exposure at a downtown bar last weekend.
Individuals who visited Retro Live on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh Saturday, Feb. 20 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. were said to possibly be at risk.
They were advised to self-monitor for virus-related symptoms over the 14-day period following that date of exposure, checking for symptoms like fever, cough, congestion, chills and loss of taste and/or smell.
"If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center," a Friday news release says.
