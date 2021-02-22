PLATTSBURGH — The number of COVID-19-related deaths among Clinton County residents rose to 26 over the weekend as the number of active cases dropped below 200 for the first time since the end of December.
With 67 new lab-confirmed cases reported Monday, the Clinton County Health Department continued to monitor 193 active cases in isolation and 434 close contacts in quarantine.
CCHD announced that Hudson Headwaters Health Network affiliate Champlain Family Health was set to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today for New York residents age 65 and older. As of Monday evening, no more appointments were available.
Essex County Health Department reported 24 new cases over the weekend and an active total of 63.
Franklin County Public Health — which posts coronavirus-related updates on a daily basis, including on weekends — announced that 19 new positive cases had been detected and eight people had been discharged from quarantine and isolation.
That still left 328 active cases, 191 of whom were inmates. Of those, 140 were at Franklin Correctional Facility, 46 were at Bare Hill and five were at Upstate Correctional Facility.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced eight new cases, bringing the total number of active cases under the Tribe's jurisdiction to 50. One person was hospitalized, and 39 more people were in quarantine.
