PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) announced another COVID-related death of a resident Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 32.
Additionally, the agency reported 44 new lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the active total to 122.
It was noted that 239 people were in quarantine due to exposure to a positive case.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Communications Specialist Brian Happel said that, as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital had no patients with COVID-19. The last time that occurred was not immediately known.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
SUNY Plattsburgh, whose COVID-19 cases are included in Clinton County's total, reported five new positive cases Monday.
College President Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote in an update posted to the college's website that there had been 59 total cases over the last 14 days. Of those, 16 remained active and 43 had recovered.
Enyedi added that 10 students — three on-campus and seven off-campus — were in quarantine.
The college is looking to host another on-campus vaccine clinic. Enyedi also directed employees and students to book appointments through state and county sites.
ESSEX, FRANKLIN
Essex County Health Department reported four new cases Saturday, one on Sunday and three on Monday, for an active total of 16.
Franklin County Public Health announced three new positive cases Monday. Of 44 current cases, two were Franklin Correctional Facility inmates and 42 were among the community, the agency reported.
Twelve people were marked as newly recovered, and a total of 112 people were in isolation or quarantine.
AKWESASNE
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the current case count to eight.
Three people were released from isolation and six remained in quarantine.
"We a wish them a safe and complication-free recovery," the tribe said in a press release.
