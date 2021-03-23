PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) reported another COVID-related death Tuesday as the North Country logged 35 new active cases, none of which were connected to Essex County.
CLINTON COUNTY
The death brought Clinton County's death toll up to 30 since the pandemic's onset.
The news came one day after CCHD reported the county's caseload exceeded 100 after it lingered just below that figure all last week for the first time since spiking throughout the holiday season.
On Monday, 102 active cases were logged countywide and, with 30 additional lab-confirmed cases reported the following day and several individuals removed from isolation, the figure was landed at 113 Tuesday.
There were 420 county residents in quarantine.
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department reported no new cases in its Tuesday update.
There were less than 15 cases countywide.
The department told the Press-Republican no new cases were reported over the weekend, as well, but four were reported Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Five new COVID-19 cases, as well as an active caseload of 113, were reported in Franklin County Tuesday.
Of the 113 cases, 96 were said to be out in the community, while 17 were DOCCS (New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) inmates.
The inmate figure was low compared to recent months when DOCCS cases would outnumber community ones.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said that trend started about one-and-a-half weeks ago.
"We are very pleased to see the numbers go down," Kissane told the Press-Republican Monday.
