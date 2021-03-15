PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) reported Monday the county's 29th COVID-19-related death as its active case total slipped below 100 for the first time this year.
The Monday update reported 43 additional lab-confirmed positives since Friday and 95 active COVID-19 cases.
CCHD last reported an active caseload of less than 100 on Friday, Dec. 11. There were 92 cases that day and by the following Monday the figure had jumped to 124. Case numbers continued to surge throughout the holiday season, reaching 415 at its height on Thursday, Jan. 7.
"Ninety-five is very good news for our county," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry told the Press-Republican Monday. "We have to remember that it is a snapshot in time, but it is good news.
"We hope that it continues to decrease."
VACCINATIONS
Henry believed the data reflected the community's attempts to follow guidelines and be safe, as well as Clinton County's continued vaccination efforts.
Eligible residents have had access to the COVID-19 vaccine since the tail end of 2020 via the hospital, CCHD, local providers and pharmacies, as well as the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).
As of Sunday, March 7, nearly 40,000 total doses had been administered to county residents, CCHD reports in a Monday news release.
"Almost 27 percent of our total Clinton County population has received their first dose of vaccine, and 15 percent have received both doses," Director of Public Health John Kanoza says in the release.
"Our goal is to reach the 75 to 80 percent mark for community vaccination."
TWENTY-NINE DEATHS
While the low case total was reassuring, Henry said "at the same time, we were saddened to hear the news of our 29th death from COVID."
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends," he added. "The day can't come soon enough when there are no more deaths from this pandemic."
Tuesday, March 16 will mark one year since Clinton County identified its first positive COVID-19 case. Since, the county has reported more than 4,000 cases of the virus, as well as the nearly 30 deaths.
"It has been a long hard year," Henry said. "It has been a tough road for a lot of people, but in particular for the 29 families of the people who lost their lives."
In Monday's release, Kanoza also commented on the county's death toll, stating, "One loss is too many, and we share our deepest condolences with the friends and family members of those we lost due to COVID-19."
'REMAIN VIGILANT'
CCHD says it began its COVID-19 response well before the county's first recorded case and with the help of the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services, the Clinton County Sheriff Department, CVPH, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, schools and universities, government liaisons and others.
"A collaboration with other community stakeholders is important during any emergency, especially one of this size," Kanoza says in the release. "Our response team has been diligent throughout the process and our community, for the most part, has been cooperative with our efforts."
Kanoza adds, "Our community has been incredible throughout this entire process, and we thank them for that. We are all tired, but we must remain vigilant until COVID-19 is no longer a threat in our community.
"Please continue to follow the safety measures that have gotten us to this point — handwashing, social distancing, staying home when you are sick, mask wearing and please schedule your vaccine as soon as you are eligible."
ESSEX AND FRANKLIN
The Essex County Health Department reported no new positive COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive Monday.
The department, which does not provide case updates over the weekend, reported five new cases Monday afternoon. Three surfaced Saturday, March 13, two on Sunday, March 14 and none on Monday, March 15, the department says.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, zero cases surfaced Monday, March 8, as well, and Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said then she hoped the "trend continues and that, as more people become eligible to receive the vaccine, we are able to maintain the low percent positivity rate we're seeing right now."
There were 26 active cases countywide.
Franklin County Public Health reported 11 new cases over the weekend and 24 discharged residents. The county had 141 active cases as of Monday.
