PLATTSBURGH — Though Clinton County Health Department has learned a lot when it comes to responding to COVID-19, the agency says the community still needs to chip in to help curb spread.
"Over the last year we were able to streamline a lot of our processes related to contact tracing and holding vaccination PODs (points of distribution) so I do feel like we have gained a lot of experience and are prepared for another wave," CCHD Senior Public Health Sanitarian Amanda Finckel told the Press-Republican.
"However, there is still a limit as to how much work a certain number of people can do each day no matter how efficient and experienced they are."
Finckel noted that, this year, CCHD is also performing COVID testing, which takes up more time and staffing.
"This is why it is so important for the public to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus and keep case numbers down."
HOPING FOR BETTER WINTER
Last fall and winter, COVID-19 cases greatly increased as people spent more time inside and gathered more frequently for holidays.
In January, CCHD reached a high of 440 cases under its supervision and reported 12 COVID-related deaths, more than a third of the county's overall total since the start of the pandemic. That same month, the post-holiday surge pushed University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital into disaster mode.
CCHD hopes that having a proportion of residents vaccinated will help paint a better picture this winter.
As of this week, 60% of all county residents and 70% of adults had completed a vaccine series, according to the North Country Regional Vaccination Network.
Finckel explained that COVID vaccines are not meant to eliminate cases, but to lessen symptoms and sickness severity if people become infected. That could mean no symptoms at all or, even with sickness, no hospitalization or death.
"We are expecting to see many cases this winter but are hopeful that we will see fewer deaths and hospitalizations, especially in those who have been vaccinated."
VIRUS OUT THERE
In June, both the Clinton and Essex county health departments scaled back their number of COVID updates to twice a week.
According to county-specific data on the New York Forward website, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties saw more new COVID cases and higher positivity rates on most days this month compared to the same time period in 2020.
Finckel said CCHD's COVID response team is continuously monitoring community status and will keep reevaluating the posting of information.
"At this time, we feel it is appropriate to continue sharing case numbers twice weekly. Whether we have two new cases or 20 new cases on a given day, the fact remains that the virus is out there and is still spreading."
She urged residents to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones regardless of daily case fluctuations.
"This includes getting vaccinated, getting boostered, wearing a mask in crowded spaces especially indoors, staying home when sick and avoiding unnecessary travel."
NEW CASES
All local health departments reported new COVID cases this week.
In their Thursday updates, CCHD and Essex County Health Department reported 31 and 16 new cases, respectively, since Monday.
Clinton County's active total was 55, while Essex County's was 37.
On Friday, Franklin County Public Health reported 21 new cases and 95 total, and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that four new cases and a total of nine were under its jurisdiction.
