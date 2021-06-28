PLATTSBURGH — Beginning next week, the Clinton County Health Department will shift to only posting COVID-19 case updates Mondays and Thursdays instead of each weekday.
CCHD Sr. Public Health Sanitarian Amanda Finckel told the Press-Republican that the agency and its partners continue to monitor all aspects of the pandemic in the community, and are definitely seeing a downward trend in case numbers as the vaccination rate has increased.
"Clinton County recently experienced a stretch of 14 days with only one new positive case reported," she continued. A positive case posted June 18 turned out to not be a Clinton County resident.
"Based on current case numbers and frequency there is no need to report numbers daily and twice a week makes more sense. We are very pleased to see our numbers staying low and are certain that our high rate of vaccination is to thank for that."
SINGLE DIGITS
For about a month, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Clinton County has stayed in the single digits, dropping to as low as one for a few days this week.
On Friday, CCHD shared that there were four active cases in isolation and two people in quarantine.
As of June 20, 92,163 doses of vaccine had been administered in Clinton County, 60% of all county residents had received at least one dose and 70% had completed their vaccine series, according to data from the North Country Regional Vaccine Network.
'CATCH OUR BREATH'
Since the start of the pandemic, CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza, usually accompanied by County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day, has personally provided COVID updates to the County Legislature during their regular meetings twice a month.
But on Wednesday, for possibly the first time in more than a year, Kanoza was not present, so Health Committee Chair Wendell Hughes gave the update instead.
"Our case numbers over the last month have been very low and CCHD staff are able to refocus on other non COVID-related work," Finckel explained.
"COVID-19 is still active and CCHD will continue to contact trace and work on pandemic-related tasks, but we are starting to see things wind down."
She added that updates and statistics are sent to the legislature daily and that Kanoza will attend meetings regarding topics of interest.
"In general we are starting to sense a bit of a 'catch our breath' moment where things are not so hectic and our COVID workload is easing off."
SCHOOL TESTING
Earlier this month, the legislature authorized CCHD to apply for and accept a $2.24 million COVID-19 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) School Funding grant to work with Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES "to plan and implement COVID-19 screening testing programs to support and maintain in-person learning at public, private and BOCES (CVES) schools in Clinton County."
Finckel said the state is offering the grant money.
"It is expected that at some point over the summer the state will be releasing testing requirements for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year," she said.
"The Clinton County Health Department is currently working with Champlain Valley Educational Services as well as local medical professionals to develop a work plan for this grant money and to meet the anticipated testing requirements from New York State."
