PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department is urging community members to remain respectful and responsible as residents return to work and school.
A Thursday press release noted that, while active cases in the region have remained low — as of Friday, there were two in Clinton County — many residents have expressed concern that numbers could rise as students return to local schools and colleges.
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said it was important to remember that school faculty, staff and many students are members of the community.
"They reside in our community year-round just like us and have a vested interest in the health and safety of their neighbors," she said in a statement.
“Local colleges and school districts have done extensive work and planning to ensure the safest possible return for students and staff, as well as to mitigate any impact their return may have on our community.”
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
SUNY Plattsburgh has started the process of registering and housing students who will undergo precautionary quarantine before classes start, the release said.
The college has also upgraded air filters and implemented classroom occupancy changes based on social distancing guidelines.
Additionally, all college-sponsored events, both on- and off-campus, must adhere to a physical distancing and face covering policy.
The release said student conduct processes could be leveraged to ensure compliance.
SUNY Plattsburgh's Fall 2020 Restart Plan is available at www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Local school districts have been OK'd to resume instruction in the fall, and Health Department staff members have been working closely with district superintendents on their plans.
Streiff said many parents are struggling with the decision to send their children back for in-person instruction.
"At this time our local schools are hard at work to ensure the best possible learning environment while prioritizing student safety.
"We encourage parents to engage in dialog with their district leaders by attending scheduled reopening forums."
Forum dates and times are available on districts' websites.
CONTACT TRACING
The release said the Health Department will contact students or staff members deemed close contacts of lab-confirmed positive case-patients.
These close contacts will undergo precautionary or mandatory quarantine protocols.
According to the state Department of Health, a close contact is someone who has been within six feet of someone positive for COVID-19 for longer than 10 minutes.
DOH will continue to issue additional guidance throughout the school year.
“The most effective way to keep our community safe is to continue the practices we have been emphasizing from the start," Streiff said.
"Maintaining a six-foot separation from others, wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings, washing hands often and frequently disinfecting commonly-touched surfaces can help stop the spread of this virus in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.