PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County is seeing a downward trend in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases, even with an increase in testing capacity, County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said.
“We know that it’s due to your good work — thank you for everything," she said during a Facebook Live briefing Wednesday.
"Keep it up. The physical distancing, the hand-washing, the mask-wearing, this is making a difference and we’re protecting each other.”
'BALANCING ACT'
On Wednesday, the North Country received the news that it had increased its testing to adequate levels in order to begin the gradual, phased reopening process Friday.
Sectors in Phase 1 — there are four total — are construction, manufacturing, select retail (curbside only), wholesale trade and agriculture, forestry and fishing.
“Each of these phases are weeks long and we cannot guarantee how many weeks," Streiff said.
"We have to wait and see how things go and this is going to be rolled out in a very methodical and careful fashion so that we can protect people’s health at the same time. It’s going to be a balancing act.”
SAFETY PLANS
The North Country Chamber of Commerce’s plan to support businesses reopening, called North Country Forward, comprises two key components, Chamber President/CEO Garry Douglas said: communication and outreach, and information and training.
He said each business must have a health and safety plan in place for when they are allowed to reopen, something that larger companies, like manufacturers and construction companies, have always had.
"But the vast majority of businesses, particularly small businesses, haven’t done that in a formal way, but you’re going to need to now.”
At this point, the plans do not need to be officially approved, essentially making this a self-certifying process, Douglas said.
But they will be subject to review and must be publicly available on-site if, for example, the heath department or a customer wanted to see them.
Additionally, every region is expected to have a hotline to help ensure compliance.
Reopening safety plan templates are now available at forward.ny.gov.
Though Phases 2 through 4 remain very vague, and the state plans to flesh them out soon, Douglas said, businesses should begin working on their safety plans no matter what phase of reopening they fall under.
OFFICER IN CHARGE
The chamber recommends that businesses designate a health and safety officer to undergo training and spread safety information to ensure everyone knows what they need to do, Douglas said.
This is not a new position that would incur additional costs, he continued. Rather, a general manager, owner or other existing employee could be designated.
"If nobody is in charge, things are going to fall through the cracks," Douglas said.
"So think about ... who’s just going to take charge marshaling that for you, taking the webinars and the training sessions, helping to prepare that write-up of a plan that you’re going to have on-site, and then stay on top of things.”
The chamber is providing free training that both covers the basics — Douglas said more than 800 businesses registered for the “Back to Business: What You Need to Do Before You Reopen” webinars Wednesday — and dives deeper into individual sectors.
The latter will be held over the coming weeks. All webinars will be posted to the chamber website, northcountrychamber.com, after their initial broadcast.
“We will get through this, thanks to the spirit of cooperation and sharing,” Douglas said.
MANAGEABLE AMOUNT
The question came up of how it is possible to reopen when the number of cases continues to increase.
Streiff said the county expects to see positive cases as opening continues, and that the virus is not going to just disappear.
"We don’t have to reach zero cases to open," she continued.
Rather, the goal is to have enough of a handle on cases in terms of having the right number of contact tracers and making sure University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has the capacity to take care of people who need care for COVID-19.
"It doesn’t mean there will be no new cases. It means that the amount of new cases is a manageable amount of cases, and right now we are there,” Streiff said.
She said the health department will carefully monitor the numbers.
“If we see a spike in cases, everything goes on hold until we can understand what is causing that spike, stop it and then proceed.”
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
Douglas addressed the question of why large stores like Walmart and Lowe’s have been allowed to remain open, while smaller local businesses had to close.
He said that was a decision by the State of New York, which had some unfortunate, unintended consequences.
"Certainly, there have been some things that have been unfair with the way things worked out ... a major box store sells groceries and is open, so it also is selling sporting goods equipment, but Play It Again Sports can’t be open,” he gave as an example.
Douglas agreed that it was an unfair set of circumstances, but also pointed to the “chaos” in Michigan where the state tried to narrow down what larger stores could and could not sell.
There probably was never going to be a perfect solution, he said.
"We’re anxious to see our small businesses who have been kind of unfairly closed in the face of competition from online and the big box stores, to see them hopefully successfully reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so."
