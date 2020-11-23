CCHD advises small, local holidays despite recoveries

PLATTSBURGH — Though 73 Clinton County residents were marked as "recovered" from COVID-19 Monday, local health officials' recommendations remained the same.
"COVID-19 is still in our community," Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau told The Press-Republican.
"We encourage all residents to stay small and local this holiday season."
48 ACTIVE CASES
CCHD reported 19 positive cases since Friday, bringing the county's total number of active cases to 48.
"Overall, what we're seeing are many cases stemming from instances when people let their guards down," Trudeau said, when asked how many cases could be connected to exposures at local businesses or small gatherings.
"Any time you are with people you don't live with, you should wear a mask and keep your distance (six feet), in addition to other precautions."
Over the 14-day period that ended Monday, Clinton County saw 157 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That represents one-third of the county's confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
'RECOVERED' DEFINED
Trudeau said most of those moved to the "recovered" category over the weekend likely received positive test results around the same time.
Such patients are no longer infectious, meaning they cannot pass the coronavirus to another person, according to the "COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions" document posted on CCHD's website.
"This also means that when a person is 'recovered,' isolation can be discontinued," it continues. "A person who is recovered may still experience ongoing effects from the virus.
"In general, for an individual with symptoms of COVID-19, isolation starts when their symptoms began and continues for a minimum of 10 days, and until there is no fever for at least three days (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and symptoms have improved."
BE KIND
Trudeau said CCHD could not emphasize enough the importance of continuing to take the right precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy.
"Wear a mask, physically distance yourself (six feet) from others, wash your hands often, avoid crowds and gatherings and stay home when sick. If we've learned anything over the past eight months, it's that these measures work in reducing the spread of COVID-19."
On holiday shopping, she noted the risk of in-person shopping at crowded stores as that may lead to coronavirus spread. Trudeau advised consideration of virtual shopping or curbside pickup, or following masking and social distancing guidelines when partaking in in-person shopping.
"Be kind to each other," she continued. "It's been a difficult year for many.
"Check in with your loved ones, especially those who might be more disconnected or isolated than others, such as older adults and individuals on isolation or quarantine."
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Franklin County reported two new cases Monday for an active total of 57, County Manager Donna Kissane reported.
It was noted that 472 people were under quarantine or isolation orders.
Franklin County Public Health Services put out a notice asking for volunteers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic by signing up through ServNY.
"We need volunteers who can consistently dedicate at least a half a day of time, most days of the week, to be called in as needed both for contact tracing and in the future to assist with vaccine distribution," a press release said.
"While you do not have to be a health care provider to volunteer with us, clinical or public health experience is preferred."
Those who are interested can go to https://apps.health.ny.gov/pub/servny/ to sign up.
TRIBE OFFERS TESTING
Five new cases were added to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's jurisdiction Monday for a total of 15 active cases.
"Eighty-four individuals are in quarantine at home and following guidance from a public health official," a press release from the Tribe's Emergency Operations Center said.
Free drive-thru testing for all Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local businesses and schools will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the former IGA building at 850 State Route 37.
Those who have had direct exposure and are asymptomatic are advised to wait five to seven days before receiving a COVID-19 test, the release said.
"This will prevent the likelihood of a false negative result. However, please quarantine at home while waiting for results. A public health official will notify you of test results two to three days after being tested."
Those who do have symptoms should immediately contact their health care providers regarding testing.
26 IN ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County Health Department said 12 more people tested positive between Friday and Monday, putting the county's active case count at 26.
Two of those people were hospitalized and the rest were under home isolation.
Five of the new patients reside in Ticonderoga, four in North Elba, two in Jay and one in Schroon, according to an ECHD update.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.