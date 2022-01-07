PLATTSBURGH — As Clinton County continues to experience an unprecedented surge of new COVID-19 cases, the Clinton County Health Department has implemented a self-serve system to supplement its normal isolation and quarantine process.
Since Dec. 30, the agency has reported more than 1,000 new cases. In a Facebook post, CCHD said it was working to get through all of them as quickly as possible.
Those who have laboratory-confirmed positive test results and are awaiting a call from a case investigator can now submit their information through a secure online form at tinyurl.com/4nww5jm3.
"If your information can be verified in the state contact tracing system, you will receive isolation information within 36 to 72 hours," the post reads. "Otherwise, please be patient and a case investigator from CCHD or (New York State) will be in touch with you."
It was noted that the form can be used for lab tests only, not for self-reporting of at-home tests.
Those waiting to hear from CCHD are asked to separate themselves from household members and notify any close contacts of their exposure.
"NYS Contact Tracing will issue an SMS message alerting you of your positive result — that message will instruct you on how to enter information for your close contacts," the post reads.
"Please complete this step to expedite the case investigation."
