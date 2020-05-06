PLATTSBURGH — Much remains unknown about the impact of COVID-19 on institutions like Clinton Community College.
CCC President Ray DiPasquale and his counterparts at other colleges participate in semi-weekly calls with SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson.
But there are not many answers, he said during last week's CCC Board of Trustees meeting.
"The answer of the day is, 'We don’t know,' because you don’t know — when's it going to be over, when's it going to reopen, how bad are the budget cuts going to be."
ENROLLMENT
Dean of Enrollment Management Anna Miarka-Grzelak said fall application numbers are down, and that numbers are holding semi-steady for summer.
“In the phone call with SUNY today, it was clear that almost every college was feeling that students are very reluctant right now to commit to anything so it’s a very slow process,” DiPasquale said.
Some predict that community colleges could see a surge in enrollment due to high unemployment or students deciding on a more affordable, yet still fully accredited, option for their first years, he added.
Beginning this week, CCC is set to begin virtual information sessions for students, and the college is also working on putting together a virtual open house, Miarka-Grzelak said.
“We’re fully operational, we’re making phone calls, texts. We respond to everything within 24 hours, the same with emails."
CARES ACT FUNDS
Miarka-Grzelak said most students who call ask about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding announced last month.
DiPasquale said CCC is set to receive around $785,000, and it has been mandated that half of those funds be distributed to low-income students who receive Pell grants.
The remainder cannot be used for the college's day-to-day operational costs.
Miarka-Grzelak explained that full-time students who receive Pell grants and have estimated family contributions — a figure determined when they fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) — of zero will be given priority.
Those who were already taking all of their classes online prior to when campus closed will not qualify for these grants, she said.
Miarka-Grzelak is working with the financial aid director to come up with recommendations on the amounts that will go to students.
“We need to submit our plan and how we’re going to determine how the funds are distributed to SUNY,” she said.
CCC is creating an application that will allow students to certify that they are going to use the funds for expenses related to the COVID-19 interruption of campus operations, Miarka-Grzelak added.
The funds cannot be used against students' debt with the college.
BUDGET IMPACT
Due to cuts in the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget, CCC will see a $372,000 decline in state funding for next year’s, DiPasquale said.
In a call with the chancellor earlier that day, it was indicated that community colleges could see another budget cut as early as the second week of May, he added, stressing the need to lobby legislators to advocate against further cuts.
DiPasquale has been in frequent contact with Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry and County Administrator Michael Zurlo about the college’s budget.
“They know exactly the numbers that we’re facing and they’re hanging in there with us," he said.
MOORE PROJECT
Board of Trustees Chairperson David Favro said the Moore Building Renovation Project was shut down for a time as it was deemed nonessential construction.
But recently, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo indicated some projects could be reopened, Director of Buildings and Grounds Robert Trombley, DiPasquale's assistant Tammy Villanueva and DiPasquale worked to send out documentation that allowed it to be started up again.
It is hoped that construction will continue to move along throughout the summer so that most of the noisier portions can be completed before fall, Favro said.
He anticipated that Murnane Building Contractors, the project's general contractor, would submit change orders due to the delay.
“But I think we’re still going to be in pretty good shape because we were in very good shape prior to this pandemic hitting us,” Favro said.
COMMUNITY
Favro praised the work of the county’s contact tracing team, which has been operating out of the college's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing building.
“The contact tracing that they’re doing — notifying people, putting them in isolation, following up on the isolation — has really helped this community contain this virus and that’s ... in part because of the facility that they have."
The board approved the preliminary list of candidates for graduation, pending successful completion of course requirements and certification by the college registrar.
Students will receive their diplomas in the mail and, once commencement is possible, will be invited back to campus for a ceremony, DiPasquale said.
