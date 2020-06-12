PLATTSBURGH — Eligible Clinton Community College students who experienced financial hardship specifically due to the disruption of campus operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may now apply for Higher Education Relief Fund grants.
This follows final approval by the state Division of Budget and the State University of New York to start releasing the funds.
The Higher Education Relief Fund, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, awarded CCC $382,981 for these grants.
Students must fill out the application, available at clinton.edu/cares-act, in order to qualify and receive the funds, according to a press release.
"Eligible students must have been registered at Clinton and completed the Spring 2020 semester," the release said.
CCC's Financial Aid Office will review each application to determine students’ eligibility. Those who are qualified will receive checks in the mail, which will start going out after the priority application deadline of June 22.
The federal government, the State University of New York and CCC have established eligibility guidelines and application requirements.
In order to be approved for a Higher Education Relief Fund grant, students must be qualified to receive federal Title IV financial aid.
According to the press release, Title IV-eligible students:
• Are U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens
• Met Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements for the Spring 2020 semester
• Were matriculated and enrolled in a degree-seeking program (part-time or full-time) at Clinton Community College during the Spring 2020 semester
• Are not in default of any federal student loans
• Have an official 2019-20 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on file with the Financial Aid Office
Students who receive the CARES Act funding must use it for the expenses that are requested. Allowable expenses may include food, housing, course materials/technology, utilities, health care/dependent care and transportation.
"Funding is limited and will be awarded on a priority basis established by students’ financial aid needs," the press release said.
Additionally, students should be aware that this funding will not impact their current or future financial aid eligibility, and that the grants do not have to be repaid.
CCC will be required to report CARES Act grants in Box 5 of 2020 1098-Ts.
For more details, visit clinton.edu/cares-act.
Additional questions about the CARES Act grant application process at CCC should be sent to financialaid@clinton.edu.
