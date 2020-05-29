PLATTSBURGH — No matter what, Clinton Community College will open in the fall, President Ray DiPasquale told the college's Board of Trustees during their meeting Tuesday.
"It will be ... remote or it will be back on campus or it could be a combination of things."
ENROLLMENT
CCC’s summer enrollment is down by four full-time students, DiPasquale said.
He noted that, based on conference calls with other SUNY college leaders, there seems to be a trend of institutions experiencing an 18 to 30 percent decrease in fall enrollment numbers.
“When you look at Pell grant forms and FAFSA forms across the state, students are not filling them out which means they don’t plan to go to school this fall.”
Around this time last year, the headcount for CCC's upcoming fall enrollment was at about 451, DiPasquale said.
Now, it stands at 287, a decrease of 164 students.
DiPasquale referred to articles that have said community colleges may see a boost in enrollment if students opt to stay home and take available courses locally.
But that’s to be determined.
“We can’t plan on it, we can’t budget for it, but we can be hopeful that ... if students do stay close to home, that could have a very influential impact on our enrollment," DiPasquale said.
“If there is going to be a surge in enrollment, it’ll come late.”
He added that pending decisions on whether athletic programs can resume would also impact enrollment.
REOPENING PLAN
The governor has yet to make a decision on whether the state’s campuses will open this fall or not, DiPasquale said.
He mentioned discussions over whether a school like CCC could reopen even as a New York City college could not, similar to how the phased reopening is being conducted region by region.
SUNY Chancellor Dr. Kristina Johnson has asked each college to submit a tentative opening plan that addresses certain objectives which include putting safety first, protecting the core academic areas of excellence, achieving operational efficiencies and demonstrating agility in responding rapidly to workforce needs.
Those plans must be submitted by June 6.
“We’re hearing that the governor will make a decision some time after that,” DiPasquale said, noting that everything he said could change.
A meeting between the college’s cabinet, union leadership and Board of Trustees Chair David Favro on reopening was tentatively scheduled for Friday morning.
TESTING, BUDGET
DiPasquale sits on the Clinton County working group focused on safe reopening and said discussions have included testing.
He noted many questions surrounding whether CCC has enough staff and supplies as well as plans in place for social distancing and contact tracing.
DiPasquale has been told that each COVID-19 test would cost $100.
“Who would administer those tests? Because before we open everybody would have to be tested, and then periodically tested along the way.”
And if someone does test positive, he continued, would the whole school be shut down or just the area that person utilized?
DiPasquale noted concerns over the state budget and its impact on the college, including its fourth-quarter payments.
"But those are unknowns and let’s hope for the best that we’ll get news in the next couple weeks that will update us on all of those.”
