PLATTSBURGH - Clinton Community College has transformed its operations to full remote delivery of education and services within two weeks.
Now the college wants to serve as the first responder for re-training and skill upgrades to help the community face a very uncertain future, the college said in a news release.
BEING PRODUCTIVE
To do so, Clinton is offering fast paced online solutions and stackable credentials in addition to their one-and two-year degree programs.
By partnering with online educational partners and OneWorkSource office, which offers career training funding for misplaced workers, Clinton Community College is offering a broad variety of online courses from simple professional skill improvements to extensive new career training, the release said.
“The majority of us are staying home self-isolating, either by choice or by state mandate. Many of us are struggling to find ways to pass the time and be productive,” Senior Employment and Training Coordinator at OneWorkSource, Kathy Bishop, said.
"So this may be the perfect opportunity for us to take advantage of online courses. Using an online learning platform allows you to upskill and/or to master something new, which may help you earn a promotion or develop marketable skills needed to assist with future job searches and if you have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis you may be eligible for funding.”
CAREER TRAININGS
People can stay safely at home and still have a chance to brush up on their skills or train for a new career. Some of the online learning opportunities in career trainings include:
• Pharmacy Technician
• Healthcare IT
• Home Health Aide Career Prep
• Medical Coding and Billing
• Medical Transcription
• Microsoft Office Specialist
• Medical Office Manager
• Veterinary Assistant
• Computer Technician.
Professional development certificates include:
• Project Management
• Business Communications
• Cybersecurity
• Data Analytics
• Emerging Technology for Managers
• Human Resource Management
• Managing Change and Resolving Conflict
• Digital Marketing
• Six Sigma
• Sustainable Management
An entire list can be seen at clinton.edu/workforce under Featured Trainings.
AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE
“As jobs are lost or furloughed preparing for what comes next is critical, especially that we don’t know what that “next” is,” dean of enrollment, Anna Miarka-Grzelak, said.
"In an uncertain future, those who can adapt will come out all right on the other end. This crisis will pass, but the job market will be recovering for a long time. Now is the time to proactively position yourself to be more in demand than others when businesses start re-hiring again. Education is an investment that never loses its value.”
Also, for a limited time, several online courses are offered at no charge for people who would like to “test drive” the online courses.
Visit clinton.edu/workforce for details.
“It’s natural to feel anxious and uncertain about the future in this crisis,” Clinton Community College’s President, Ray DiPasquale, said.
"And that’s why we hope that the Clinton online trainings, certified by New York state for workforce development funding, may help our community members prepare to face the new future with more confidence and optimism.”
WHAT AND HOW
Explore and register for courses: Clinton.edu/workforce
Funding inquiries: Call 518-561-0430 ext. 3060 or send an email to Kathy.bishop@clintoncountygov.com.
Questions about the courses: send an email to Angela.Kelley@clinton.edu
Clinton Community College is a member of the State University of New York system, and home of the new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. Clinton offers associate degree programs, certificates, multiple non-credit professional credentials, and many flexible learning options including online and flex courses. As part of the SUNY system, Clinton credits transfer seamlessly. For more information, visit us online at Clinton.edu.
