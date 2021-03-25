PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College officials estimate that this year's enrollment will still be down, but by lower numbers than anticipated.
BETTER PICTURE COMING
College President Ray DiPasquale previously told the Press-Republican that, prior to the inclusion of CAP students, the institution's overall headcount was down 200 to 250 students and 90 to 95 full-time enrollments (FTEs).
He informed CCC Board of Trustees members at their regular meeting Tuesday night that updated numbers may place those figures closer to 170 overall, and between 50 to 60 FTEs.
"If we have a higher FTE count, that will reduce some of the state budget reductions," DiPasquale told The Press-Republican.
He anticipates that final numbers will be presented to the board at its April 20 meeting.
"We should be able to give you a better fiscal picture by then if the federal government and the state begins to give us better guidelines.”
Once that better picture emerges, the college will know better what the fall will look like with regard to positions, DiPasquale continued.
"We’ll be looking to have a good meeting on the budget, begin to prepare next year’s budget on about 600-plus FTEs and be realistic with our revenue versus our expenses as we go forward."
CLEAN AUDIT
During the board's Finance Committee meeting earlier in the evening, an audit for the period ending Aug. 31, 2020 was discussed.
DiPasquale said the report stated everything was in order and provided no recommendations. Given the difficult times, Board Chair David Favro and fellow trustees were pleased, he added.
The college president told trustees that, if the audit and budget picture were any indication, "the decisions we’ve made in the past are beginning to pay dividends."
"The college is on a good pathway for sustainability and actually had a small surplus," he later told The Press-Republican.
The board voted to accept the audit report during its regular meeting.
COMMENCEMENT
DiPasquale shared plans for a drive-in commencement, which is still awaiting approval from the State University of New York.
CCC Dean of Student Affairs John Borner is leading a committee comprised of students, faculty and staff to plan the exercises.
"I think we'll put a really nice program together for the night," Borner said.
The ceremony is slated to take place the evening of May 14 on the green in front of the George Moore Academic and Administrative Building.
Graduates from the classes of 2021, 2020 and Fall 2019 are invited to participate, according to the CCC website. DiPasquale estimated 150 to 200 students could be honored.
A nursing student pinning ceremony is also planned.
"We want to make sure that we honor all of our students," DiPasquale said. "And they’re looking forward to it. They’re actually quite excited that we’re going to be doing an exercise for them."
TESTING, VACCINES
DiPasquale reported that weekly COVID testing was ongoing, and that about 1,500 had been given out so far.
"Of those, we now have two active cases," he said, noting one was a student already in quarantine.
"The tracking/tracing has all been well and the impact has been extraordinarily small."
DiPasquale also noted that hosting Clinton County Health Department's primary COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Forrence Center gymnasium has provided the college with positive exposure.
Favro added that CCHD employees were excited and grateful to be working there.
"I think the more people we get up here the better off we are, that’s for sure."
