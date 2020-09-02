Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A few showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.