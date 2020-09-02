PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the college’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget during a special meeting last week.
Today, it will be presented to the Clinton County Legislature’s Finance Committee meeting. CCC is requesting a $3,251,527 contribution from the county, the same amount as last year.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the county was looking forward to a robust discussion.
"It's clear that the community college understands the current environment and the county's fiscal position and I think they put forward a budget that took that into consideration."
It is anticipated that, at their next regular session, legislators will authorize a public hearing on CCC's budget, which will be followed by their vote.
$12.6 MILLION BUDGET
CCC's adopted budget totals $12,610,553, which breaks down to an unrestricted budget of $10,400,770 and a restricted program budget of $2,209,783.
During discussions at both the Board of Trustees' regular meeting Aug. 25 and Finance Committee meeting Aug. 26, CCC President Ray DiPasquale emphasized that finalized figures — such as for state and county contributions and enrollment — remained unknown.
He explained that the budget is based on 730 full-time enrollments (FTEs,), the number submitted to the State University of New York.
"That’s what we have to calculate our budget on, knowing that right now, more than likely ... we won’t hit 730.”
The college is down about 200 students for overall headcount and 85 FTEs, DiPasquale said.
Enrollment numbers are also based on spring, summer and CAP enrollment figures, which have not yet come in, he added.
DiPasquale anticipates that better numbers will be available toward the end of September, once the budget has gone before the county and a better picture of enrollment emerges.
OTHER MEASURES
DiPasquale presented a balanced budget to the trustees, but predicts that the college may end up facing a deficit of $1 million to $1.5 million.
“That’s based on where we think we’ll be with FTEs, which isn’t in the budget yet because it can’t be. It has to be based on the 730 that were submitted to SUNY.”
Once the deficit is firmed up, the college will start looking at cost-saving measures, including an early retirement incentive, a voluntary furlough program similar to what the county put in place earlier this year or a possible non-voluntary furlough program, which would be negotiated with the unions and board, DiPasquale said.
Based on the success of last year's early retirement incentive — which 14 people opted for, resulting in savings of more than $1 million — he is optimistic that another proposal will also help the college.
If the college resorts to retrenchments, DiPasquale continued, the administration will not wait until December to notify impacted employees.
“I think in the past that put a real burden on the board. It’s unfair to the board and unfair to the employees to get that kind of a notice at the end of a year.”
ONLY THE ESSENTIALS
CCC's adopted budget notes an anticipated $164,000 decrease in the state's contribution, when expected cuts are balanced with the low enrollment supplement.
The college is cutting its "other than personal service" (OTPS) category by $687,000.
As with last year, no money is budgeted for equipment.
“We continue to only spend money where we have to — anatomy labs, chemistry labs, salt for the roads, plowing — all the absolutely essential things that we need to be is all we’re buying,” DiPasquale said.
Revenue offsets include workshops, student service fees and CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding.
The college is projecting a savings of $400,000 as the 2019-2020 fiscal year ends, which will offset the deficit the college carries over, DiPasquale said.
Sans COVID-19, CCC would be in stabilization mode, he added.
"But we’re not in a stabilization mode, nor are any other colleges that are facing this.”
MOVING TARGET
CCC Board of Trustees Chair David Favro said the budget was a moving target that could change by the afternoon or the next day.
"We’re going to have to make changes and adjustments accordingly because these are unprecedented times and it’s going to be a challenge for us."
Favro spoke to the board’s frustrations, including with New York state.
“I’ve never heard of the state being this late coming up with these figures and it’s primarily because they’re fighting with the federal government to see what they’re getting for COVID aid," he said.
"Let’s put all that aside, if possible, and let’s work on what we have right now, what’s in front of us, and that’s not happening. It’s not happening at too many levels, if any, so it’s incumbent upon us to do what we can to move forward with what we have."
DiPasquale thanked the trustees for their support on behalf of the entire college.
"We will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience and your support today means a lot."
