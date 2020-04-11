CBP officers ask for schedule changes amid pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — CBP officers were following a new work schedule to up social distancing at the northern border, but, their union president says, the Department of Homeland Security has rescinded those changes.
"The idea was to minimize the amount of people that were in the workplace so that, if there was an exposure, we would still have a healthy group of workforce available to take over," National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 138 President Jamey Goheens said.
"If one person with (the novel) coronavirus walks into any one of those ports right now, we risk having our whole workforce exposed," he continued.
"That obviously wouldn't be good for either the workforce, or, in the end, security."
BORDER RESTRICTIONS
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border traffic had been limited at all entry points, which went into effect March 21.
At the northern border, there were restrictions on all non-essential travel via land crossings, to be in place for at least 30 days.
As of this week, Goheens said commercial travelers, first responders and diplomatic travelers were still OK to cross.
"There is a minimal amount of essential travel allowed for people in areas of Canada where there isn't immediate availability of essential goods, like milk and bread," he added.
"That is really rare."
TRAFFIC CHANGES
With the above regulations in place, the union president said a typical day in the life of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officer had changed.
"As far as traveling goes, the commercial traffic has hardly changed at all," Goheens said. "In some areas, it has increased with the increased demand of certain products.
The passenger side of the operations, where we see tourists," he continued, "we're seeing between 2 percent and 5 percent of the normal traffic."
NEW SCHEDULE
With, what Goheens thought was, less need for officers, the union and local management had worked together to create a new schedule for CBP officers.
"We usually have varying schedules that all add up to around 40 hours a week," the union president said. "Most employees work eight hour days, so that would put them there five days a week."
Under the revised schedules, officers were home for one to two days of their regularly scheduled hours and on-call.
"So they were ready to respond as needed," Goheens said. "The remainder of their time, they would be at the workplace."
'DID THIS TOGETHER'
Goheens thought the changed schedules did well to create social distance where possible and was pleased the union and management had made the plan together.
"That doesn't always happen that way," he said. "It was kind of the model of what the relationship between a labor union and management should be.
We did this together for the safety for our employees."
BACK TO NORMAL
Those schedules, three weeks in the making, were only in effect for about one week, Goheens said.
"Once that was rescinded by Homeland Security, we were forced to go back to complete staffing," he said. "If you were to walk into the building at any of the ports along the northern border, we have people tripping on each other.
We have trainees that have returned from the academy who aren't able to do any specific jobs yet, just sitting in conference rooms doing nothing."
The union president noted that Homeland Security's rescissions impacted land borders only, not any temporary schedules put in place at seaports or airports.
'IT'S A WASTE'
Former union president and longtime CBP officer Thomas O'Keefe thought the regular schedules put officers at greater risk, calling the land crossing a "petri dish."
"If you don’t have the need for the full staff — they shouldn’t be there," O'Keefe said. "It’s a waste of personnel and it’s a waste of personal protective equipment."
O'Keefe, though no longer an officer, said he had heard about the situation from friends still working there.
"I heard the schedules were working great," he said, adding that he believed Homeland Security rescinded the changes over something political.
"This should not be politicized. It just should not be politicized."
MOBILIZING OFFICERS
A spokesperson of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs said, on a national level, officers had been authorized for adjusted schedules, but "COVID-19 related requirements at the northern and southern land borders have led to the mobilization of CBP officers.
This decision was necessary to further ensure we protect the American people from the spread of COVID-19 as we prepare for the potential increased influx of migrants along our land borders who may carry the virus."
The public affairs spokesperson said related means were being explored to address any threats along land borders, like leveraging manpower of academy instructors and trainees, since Border Patrol Academy basic training had been suspended.
Up to 324 trainees were to be placed in support roles at the northern and southern borders, and approximately 378 instructors were to head to the northern border to assist with the COVID-19 response.
'THE CLAIM IS NOT THERE'
While Goheens felt Homeland Security wanted CBP officers on-site to assist Border Patrol Officers, who, via patrol cars, watch over border areas in between ports, he didn't see the need.
"There hasn't been any request for that assistance; there hasn't been a need for any man power to assist them," Goheens said. "They're taking their own measures to reduce the risk in their area, too. I think the claim is not there.
"We're just asking that we get back to those schedules, so that we minimize the risk to our employees, as well as the communities that we protect."
