PLATTSBURGH — In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that it had extended the temporary closure of Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers until at least July 6.
This applies to all public access Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection) and FAST (Free and Secure Trade) enrollment centers, according to a press release said.
One such enrollment center is located in Champlain.
Additionally, all Global Entry mobile enrollment events were paused until further notice.
RESCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS
Trusted Traveler Program applicants who are conditionally-approved and seek an interview at an enrollment center must reschedule their appointments online for after July 6, the release said.
They are encouraged to check their emails and accounts for further information.
"CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment center interviews as soon as possible," the release said.
The Enrollment on Arrival program remains operational, and CBP has extended the amount of time that Trusted Traveler Program applications remain active to 485 days from the date CBP conditionally approves their applications to complete the enrollment process.
And members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires will have their benefits extended for up to 18 months.
"CBP’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of our workforce and the American people," the release said.
"CBP agents, officers and mission support personnel will continue to support the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
RESOLUTION NEEDED
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas noted that a resolution between New York State and the federal government regarding state Department of Motor Vehicles data was still needed.
New York's Green Light law, which went into effect in January and allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's permits and licenses, prohibited state Department of Motor Vehicles agencies from sharing data with federal immigration authorities.
In response, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suspended New Yorkers' ability to apply for or renew membership in its Trusted Traveler Programs.
"The good news is that, with leadership from Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, the state budget in April included language allowing Homeland Security access to DMV records for Trusted Traveler applicants," Douglas added.
"We hope we can get a final solution ahead of the eventual resumption of personal cross-border travel activity."
TAKEN FOR GRANTED
The enrollment centers' closure is a different matter, but was understandable given current safety and health considerations, Douglas said.
While current Trusted Traveler cardholders will have their status extended if they properly renew, new enrollments are now impossible for both U.S. and Canadian citizens.
That "will continue to complicate things for trucking companies needing to recruit new drivers and get them FAST-approved for accelerated crossing for their trucks," Douglas said.
"All of this, of course, is a further reminder of how we have taken border crossings for granted for so long and how important it is to the North Country that we not only get to the point where both countries can agree to lift the current personal travel restrictions but also can once again promote and encourage enrollment in accelerated crossing programs such as NEXUS," he continued.
"In the interim, we continue to work very actively with our partners to the north on all aspects of the U.S.-Canada economic relationship, including programs and strategies for the future."
