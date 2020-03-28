PLATTSBURGH - During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is obviously of the utmost importance to take care of one’s health. However, the living beings who are just as important to the world, and who bring so much joy, cannot be forgotten: our pets.
Pets still need their routine medical care, vaccinations, daily feedings and interaction. Animals are still in shelters and in need of loving families and caretakers in the meantime.
Because social distancing as a way to slow down the spread of illness is so important, it may seem like one cannot leave the house and bring their pets to receive medical care, but local vets are finding solutions.
Vets are considered essential workers according to state guidelines for virus response. They deal with the health of a living thing and will therefore stay open.
Dr. Joseph Church received his degree in veterinary medicine from the Cornell University of Medicine and has practiced at Plattsburgh Animal Hospital since 2004.
“People are of course being extra cautious. If their animal needs care, we can work with them without coming into contact,” Church said.
Church said that an alternative to the owner actually entering the building is to have them stay in their car while they hand their pet off to the veterinarian. The owners would then talk to the veterinarian on the phone for the duration of the appointment to share valuable information and to stay updated.
Places everywhere are taking measures to keep people separated and make sure good hygiene is practiced.
“We’re doing the same thing on the animal side of things,” Church said.
And if someone with pets does become too ill to care for their animal, The Humane Society of the United States’ website recommends having an emergency plan in place. Important things to consider are:
• Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes too ill to care for pets
• Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for movement and relocation of pets if necessary
• Keep all animal vaccines up to date and have copies of those records available in the event that boarding becomes necessary
• Ensure that all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions. It’s a good idea to include the prescription from your veterinarian with the medications and your pet’s to-go bag
Some pets are not fortunate enough to have a family or caretaker who brings them to the vet. Shelter pets are too often forgotten in normal times, and are in a dire situation due to the unprecedented state of our world.
Adoptions fairs, like the one held at the PetsMart located in Consumer Square, have been canceled until further notice. Although the animals in-store are still able to be adopted, organizations like Focus on Ferals and the Animal Welfare Society are no longer bringing their animals from Peru to the more central location of Plattsburgh.
Adrienne Finney is the founder and president of a pet adoption organization out of Brattleboro, Vt. called LabAdore Retriever Rescue, LLC, which saves animals from high-kill shelters in many states.
“At this point in time, animals in shelters and in need of adoption are in a very scary and grave situation for several reasons: shelters, boarding facilities and veterinarian clinics are running out of disinfecting and cleaning supplies with no avenues to replenish their inventories,” Finney said.
“Euthanasia is going to become more prevalent for these animals if illnesses, such as Parvo and distemper, start to invade the facilities that are housing them. Furthermore, rescues are having difficulty saving animals, because they are finding it hard to find places to house them for their mandatory 2 week quarantine."
Animals need to be out of the shelter for two weeks before they can board transport out of state, Finney said.
Boarding and vet offices are reluctant to take an animal into their care who might come down with a shelter related illness because of the shortage on cleaning supplies, Finney added.
Also, people are reluctant to go out of their homes for fear of contracting COVID-19, so it is getting more difficult to find volunteers willing to go to the shelter to pick up a dog and bring it to where it needs to go.
Foster providers have always been difficult to secure and it is even more difficult now, Finney said.
"I fear that the numbers of animals that are euthanized in shelters is going to rise dramatically in the coming weeks...I am also concerned the impending financial strain this virus is putting on many families, will cause many more animals to be surrendered to shelters, because of their owners can not afford to care for them."
Finney said that recently, at her shelter, there has been an uptick in adoptions due to her pleas for help. She fears the USDA will put an end to state to state transportation of these animals.
A question that has weighed heavily on pet owner's minds is whether or not their beloved furry friends can contract the virus that is causing the current global pandemic. The answer seems to be a positive one.
A dog from Hong Kong has been in the news recently for having tested a “weak positive” for the novel coronavirus after his owner had been hospitalized for the same illness. This has sparked fear in pet owners globally.
As the virus has become a day-to-day issue, experts are still not 100 percent sure that it cannot be transmitted from human to animal, yet they’re still very confident that it doesn’t.
A LiveScience.com article posted on March 18 stated that pets even tested positive for the SARS virus during the outbreak of 2003, but did not show symptoms or die from the disease.
“Smooth objects like door knobs and countertops hold and transmit the virus better. An animal’s fur is fibrous and porous, so the virus may be trapped more easily, but will not come back off as easily,” Church said.
“This means there is an extremely low chance that human and animal contact helps with the spread of the virus.”
